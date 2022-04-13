Lark Hall hosting unique ‘Listen Up’ awards show





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lark Hall, a historic performing arts venue located on Hudson Avenue, announced Wednesday that nominations are now open for the “Listen Up” awards, a unique music award show put together to celebrate the wide array of talent that exists right here in the Capital Region. The brand-new ceremony is all nominated and voted on by fans and is as laid-back an event as they come.

President Reagan’s would-be assassin to play sold out NY concert



Categories for the new awards show range from your typical “Favorite Solo/Duo” artist category to the “most likely to owe the club money after a show”. The program is jointly hosted by Mirth Films and RadioRadioX.

The inaugural “Listen Up” awards have been scheduled for Friday, June 17 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets for the awards ceremony are on sale now, on the event’s Eventbrite page, and will cost you $20.