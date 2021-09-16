Larry Nassar Hearing: Biles, Raisman, Maroney and Nichols testify

Mr Langman, who was not immediately available for comment, was not named in the inspector general’s report, but his actions and several significant missteps were carefully described. The report said Mr Langman should have known that Mr Nassar’s abuse was probably widespread, but he did not immediately investigate the matter.

Mr Langman interviewed Ms Maroney – one of three elite gymnasts who gave USA Gymnastics details of Mr Nassar’s misconduct – the agent did not properly document that interview or launch an investigation. An interview report that Mr Langman filed with the FBI 17 months after speaking to Ms Maroney, who was not named in the report, included statements not made by her, according to the report.

Like other agents initially involved in the case, Mr. Langman did not alert local or state officials to allegations of abuse by Mr. Nassar, in violation of FBI policy, which states that crimes against children “always a A comprehensive, multi-sectoral and multidisciplinary approach is required.”

Mr Langman later said he had filed a preliminary report about Nassar, asking for the case to be transferred to the FBI’s Lansing office. But the paperwork was not found in the FBI database, the inspector general’s report said.

WJ Abbott, a former special agent in the Indianapolis office, is no longer with the FBI after voluntarily retiring in 2018. The report said he made false statements to Justice Department investigators and “violated FBI policy and exercised extremely poor judgment. Federal ethics rules.”

Reportedly, Mr. Abbott was fishing for a job with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, which he discussed with Steve Penney, then president of USA Gymnastics. Many senators expressed surprise and disgust that Mr Abbott was able to leave the FBI without being disciplined.

Hundreds of girls and women who were abused by Mr. Nassar have been waiting for years to hear from the FBI about mistakes in the case. Ms. Biles has been vocal about “who wants to know what, and when” about Mr. Nassar. She said the effects of her abuse persist. She won a silver medal and bronze at the Tokyo Olympics this summer after dropping out of team competition, saying she was struggling mentally.