Larsa Pippen, 46, shows off her statuesque figure in a multi-print catsuit in Miami Beach

She is thought for exhibiting off her figure to her 2 million Instagram followers.

And on Friday night time, Larsa Pippen was seen flaunting her eye-catching physique whereas arriving at Nobu in Miami Beach to get pleasure from a meal with her good buddy, Zana White.

The 46-year-old actuality tv persona’s shared outing comes not lengthy after she was reported to be mulling over becoming a member of the solid of the upcoming Actual Housewives Of Miami reboot.

Stepping out: Larsa Pippen was seen heading to dinner with her pal Zana White at Nobu in Miami Beach on Friday night time

Pippen was dressed in a multi-print catsuit that clung tightly to her toned type as she stepped out for dinner.

She added a few parts of distinction to her outfit with a partially clear pair of black heeled footwear and a small leather-based purse.

The previous Kardashian household buddy’s beautiful blonde hair spilled onto her shoulders.

The ex-wife of NBA nice Scottie Pippen accessorized with diamond earrings and a single ring as she loved a little bit of high quality time with her buddy.

Eye-catching outfit: The truth tv persona was dressed in a multi-patterned catsuit that clung tightly to her statuesque type

Pippen additionally shared two quick movies to her Instagram Story to provide her followers an inside look into her night time out.

Her first clip confirmed her getting near White, who gazed into the digicam and blew a few fast kisses in its route.

The social media persona was outfitted in a body-hugging black costume as she hung out with her buddy.

The truth tv figure’s second video confirmed her pouring a glass of Cristal whereas taking in her environment.

Sharing the love: Pippen shared two movies to her Instagram Story throughout her night time out, and at one level handed the digicam to White, who appeared to benefit from the consideration

Pouring up: The social media persona additionally shared a shot of herself filling a glass with Cristal

Pippen’s outing comes simply a few months after it was reported that she was contemplating becoming a member of the solid of the upcoming Actual Housewives Of Miami reboot.

The present initially made its debut in 2011 and was the seventh total installment in the Bravo franchise.

The collection additionally featured solid members corresponding to Joanna Krupa, Lea Black and Marysol Patton, amongst a number of others.

Pippen left The Actual Housewives Of Miami after the conclusion of its first season, and the present would finally finish after its third.

Occupied with it: Pippen’s outing comes not lengthy after it was reported that she was contemplating rejoining the solid of The Actual Housewives Of Miami for its reboot; she is seen with Cristy Rice in 2010

Transferring on rapidly: The truth tv persona left the present after the conclusion of its first season in 2011

Nonetheless, In November of final yr, collection creator Andy Cohen revealed that he was in talks to revive the present, and that he was additionally seeking to make it out there on the Peacock streaming service.

In February, it was introduced that a reboot had been confirmed, though no solid members had been confirmed on the time.

That very same month, a supply spoke to HollywoodLife and famous that, though Pippen was cautious about returning to the collection, she was seeking to earn a massive paycheck if she did so.

‘Larsa’s lawyer suggested her that it wouldn’t be a good concept [to return to the show], however she’s nonetheless fascinated with it. She is aware of it comes with nice monetary achieve, so she’s nonetheless on the fence,’ the insider mentioned.