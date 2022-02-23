World

Las Vegas boy found dead in freezer, mother’s boyfriend arrested: police

Las Vegas boy found dead in freezer, mother's boyfriend arrested: police
The mother’s boyfriend was arrested as a suspect and charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of murder, after authorities searched the home and found the body of the preschool-aged boy, who was last seen in December, Las Vegas Fox 5 reported.

The home investigation began after the mother gave a note to her other child, who was instructed to give it to their elementary school teacher, officials said.

Las Vegas police are investigating his death after a baby's body was found in a freezer on Feb. 22. (KVVU)

Notes that the mother has been detained against her will, and she had not seen her son since 11 December, and the fact that he has died, reports Fox 5.

The teacher sent the note to Clark County School District Police Department officials, who then called Las Vegas police, officials said.

Las Vegas police are investigating his death after a baby's body was found in a freezer on Feb. 22. (KVVU)

Police officers patrolled the home until they saw the couple leave around 10 a.m. Tuesday, when they were taken away for questioning, the report said.

The mother explained to officers that she was being abused by her boyfriend, was discouraged from asking about the missing child, and was instructed not to go to or near the garage, officials said.

22 February the freezer after the pre-school-aged child in an adult body, two men were arrested on charges of abduction and murder. (KVVU)

The murder detectives, who were in charge of the investigation, returned a few hours later with a warrant to search the home, where they found the boy in a freezer in the garage, Fox 5 reported.

Investigators are calling the case a “domestic-related murder of a child,” Fox 40 Report.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

