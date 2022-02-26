World

Las Vegas shooting: 14 shot, 1 dead after gunfire erupts during party at hookah lounge

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Las Vegas shooting: 14 shot, 1 dead after gunfire erupts during party at hookah lounge
Written by admin
Las Vegas shooting: 14 shot, 1 dead after gunfire erupts during party at hookah lounge

Las Vegas shooting: 14 shot, 1 dead after gunfire erupts during party at hookah lounge

LAS VEGAS — Fourteen people were shot before dawn Saturday morning at a hookah parlor and police said one man died and that two of those hit by gunfire suffered critical injuries.

The shooting happened at about 3:15 a.m. and preliminary information indicated there was a party during which two people got into an altercation and exchanged gunfire, striking multiple people, said police Capt. Dori Koren.

Koren told reporters no arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were immediately available but that authorities did not believe there was any danger to the general public.

Police went to the business after receiving multiple 911 calls, Koren said.

Officers secured the scene and rendered aid, including applying tourniquets and administering CPR, Koren said.

Investigators were trying to determine the types of gun or guns used in the shooting.

Tourist won $229,000 on a slot machine in Las Vegas, but wasn’t informed due to malfunction

“It’s a fairly large scene so it’s going so take some time to go through the entire scene,” he said. “We’re not really sure exactly what kind of weapon was used, or exactly if there were two shooters. We believe there was an exchange of gunfire, but we’re still looking into all of information.”

The medical aid provided to victims by the officers who initially responded “definitely made a significance in this case,” Koren said.

Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.


#Las #Vegas #shooting #shot #dead #gunfire #erupts #party #hookah #lounge

READ Also  U.S. Funneling Billions of Dollars for Rural Health Care
Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment