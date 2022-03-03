World

Las Vegas suspect nabbed in hookah lounge shooting rampage; one victim dead

1 day ago
Las Vegas suspect nabbed in hookah lounge shooting rampage; one victim dead
Las Vegas suspect nabbed in hookah lounge shooting rampage; one victim dead

Las Vegas suspect nabbed in hookah lounge shooting rampage; one victim dead

A suspect has been arrested in a shooting at a hookah lounge in Las Vegas on Saturday that killed one person and injured 13 others, including the suspect, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as Lee Wilson, 44, was arrested Tuesday and charged in Clark County Detention Center with one count of public murder and 12 counts of attempted murder, according to Las Vegas Fox 5, according to Las Vegas Fox 5.

One victim, an adult male, died of his gunshot wounds, and the other two were in critical condition after response officers arrived at the scene and assisted the victims, police said.

Police say shots were fired from a scuffle at the Hookah Lounge that resulted in at least two people exchanging guns, the shots hitting multiple pedestrians.

Lee Wilson, 44, was arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting at a hookah lounge in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Police)

Lee Wilson, 44, was arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting at a hookah lounge in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Police)

“From our investigation we are very confident that this was an internal conflict between those who knew each other and those who were together at the club,” said Lieutenant Ray Spencer of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Fox 5 reported.

Detectives say they relied on security-camera footage to make the arrests and are still encouraging people to come forward with any information about the shooting.

“We have a variety of surveillance videos that we have recovered, but we have recovered videos from inside the business that contained the actual shooting, and witness interviews with that video have enabled us to identify the suspect so quickly,” Spencer added, according to the report. .

Wilson has a long criminal background, including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and throwing a firearm at a car, FOX 5 reported.

Police said several firearms were recovered from the scene and further arrests are expected.

