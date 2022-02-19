World

Las Vegas woman gets prison in death of elderly man she shoved off bus: 'It's just not fair'

A Las Vegas woman was sentenced to eight to 20 years in prison on Friday for killing a 74-year-old man by knocking on the door of a bus in 2019.

Last month, Cadesha Bishop, 28, pleaded guilty to abusing an elderly frail man who caused considerable bodily harm or death. He was originally charged with murder, the Fox 5 of Las Vegas reported.

“I’m sorry for my behavior,” the bishop told the judge Friday while complaining about his portrayal in the media.

“I am sorry for the way I was portrayed in the lowest and weakest moments of my life,” he said. “The way I’m portrayed, it’s not fair to someone who’s never had a problem before.”

Authorities say the bishop pushed Serge Fournier, 74, from a public bus on March 21, 2019, hitting him on the sidewalk about eight feet away from the door. Before he could push her, he told the bishop of Fornia to be “good to the passengers.” According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, eyewitnesses said he was swearing and shouting at other riders.

Bishop of Cadesha. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police)

He pushed her with both hands “with enough force that he never touched any action,” according to an arrest report, according to Fox 5. He died a month later.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department car.

The bishop posted $ 100,000 bail on murder charges but was charged last July with major burglary, embezzlement and theft of a car, according to the Review-Journal.

The allegations will be dismissed as part of his appeal agreement in the Fournier case, the newspaper said.

