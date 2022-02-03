World

Las Vegas woman whose 7 relatives died in crash ends GoFundMe page after raising $300K

LAS VEGAS – A woman who lost four children, two stepsons and her younger brother in a metro Las Vegas crash that killed a total of nine people last weekend has disabled her GoFundMe page after raising over $ 300,000 for funeral costs.

A note added to the page Wednesday by Erlinda Zacarias said she had reached her goal and expressed thanks “for all your immense help for being there in my time of need …,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

LAS VEGAS-AREA CRASH INVOLVING 6 VEHICLES LEAVES 9 DEAD, 1 CRITICALLY INJURED

All seven relatives lived with Erlinda Zacarias and her husband, Jesus Mejia-Santana.

The relatives were killed after a vehicle through a red light Saturday and slammed into their minivan.

The man who was driving the other vehicle and a woman who was his passenger were also killed.

North Las Vegas police have said Gary Dean Robinson, 59, was going over 100 mph before the crash occurred.

