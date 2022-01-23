World

Lashawn McNeil, alleged gunman in NYPD officer shooting remains in critical condition

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Lashawn McNeil, alleged gunman in NYPD officer shooting remains in critical condition
Written by admin
Lashawn McNeil, alleged gunman in NYPD officer shooting remains in critical condition

Lashawn McNeil, alleged gunman in NYPD officer shooting remains in critical condition

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police say the alleged gunman who killed one police officer and left one other injured, remains in critical condition.Lashawn McNeil, 47, was on probation for a 2003 drug conviction in New York Metropolis, authorities say. He additionally has a number of out-of-state arrests.

In 2002 and 2003, McNeil was arrested 3 times in Pennsylvania on drug fees and suspicion of assaulting a police officer.WATCH | Commissioner Sewell: ‘Our division is hurting, our metropolis is hurting’

EMBED >Extra Information Movies

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell delivers remarks after officer fatally shot in Harlem.

Authorities say he posted anti-government and anti-police materials on social media.

McNeil was reportedly staying along with his mom to assist her care for her different son, who has particular wants.

RELATED | The best way to assist households of fallen cops

EMBED >Extra Information Movies

Naveen Dhaliwal has extra on how you can assist households of fallen cops.

———-
* Get Eyewitness Information Delivered
* Extra Manhattan information
* Ship us a information tip
* Obtain the abc7NY app for breaking information alerts
* Observe us on YouTube
Submit a Information Tip

Report a correction or typo

Copyright © 2022 by The Related Press. All Rights Reserved.

#Lashawn #McNeil #alleged #gunman #NYPD #officer #shooting #remains #critical #condition

READ Also  ‘I Defended Myself,’ Kyle Rittenhouse Tells Jurors in His Homicide Trial

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts