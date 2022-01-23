Lashawn McNeil, alleged gunman in NYPD officer shooting remains in critical condition
In 2002 and 2003, McNeil was arrested 3 times in Pennsylvania on drug fees and suspicion of assaulting a police officer.WATCH | Commissioner Sewell: ‘Our division is hurting, our metropolis is hurting’
Authorities say he posted anti-government and anti-police materials on social media.
McNeil was reportedly staying along with his mom to assist her care for her different son, who has particular wants.
