Lashawn McNeil, alleged gunman in NYPD officer shooting remains in critical condition



HARLEM, Manhattan — Police say the alleged gunman who killed one police officer and left one other injured, remains in critical condition.Lashawn McNeil, 47, was on probation for a 2003 drug conviction in New York Metropolis, authorities say. He additionally has a number of out-of-state arrests.

In 2002 and 2003, McNeil was arrested 3 times in Pennsylvania on drug fees and suspicion of assaulting a police officer.WATCH | Commissioner Sewell: ‘Our division is hurting, our metropolis is hurting’

<iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11497097"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11497097" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> EMBED >Extra Information Movies NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell delivers remarks after officer fatally shot in Harlem.

Authorities say he posted anti-government and anti-police materials on social media.

McNeil was reportedly staying along with his mom to assist her care for her different son, who has particular wants.

EMBED >Extra Information Movies <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11499575"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11499575" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> Naveen Dhaliwal has extra on how you can assist households of fallen cops.

