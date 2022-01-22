Lashawn McNeil, Suspect In Deadly Harlem Police Shooting, Was On Probation, Had 5 Prior Arrests – Gadget Clock

McNeil, 47, was convicted on a felony drug cost in New York Metropolis in 2003. He was on probation.

(*5*)NYPD Officer Jason Rivera Fatally Shot, Officer Wilbert Mora Critically Injured Responding To Harlem Home DisputeMcNeil was arrested 4 occasions on varied fees, together with assault on an officer and weapon possession, exterior the town.

Police stated Rivera, Mora and a 3rd officer have been despatched to an condominium Friday at 119 W. one hundred and thirty fifth St. in Harlem in response to a 911 name from a lady who stated she was in a dispute together with her son.

The caller didn’t point out any accidents or weapons, Chief of Detectives James Essig stated.

WATCH: Mayor Adams, Police Officers Give Replace — (*5*)

(*5*)’The Loss Of A Hero’: New York Mourns Dying Of twenty-two-12 months-Outdated NYPD Officer Jason RiveraWhen the officers entered the condominium, they encountered the lady and one other son. The lady stated the son she was arguing with, recognized as McNeil, was within the again bed room.

One officer remained with the lady and son whereas Rivera and Mora went down an extended, slim hallway. Police stated the again bed room door swung open and quite a few pictures have been fired at Rivera and Mora.

McNeil tried to depart the condominium by happening the identical hallway the place the officers have been shot. He encountered the third officer, who fired twice, hanging McNeil in the fitting arm and head, Essig stated.

The injured officers and McNeil have been taken to Harlem Hospital, the place Rivera later died and Mora was in essential situation.

(*5*)With Tragic Capturing Of two Police Officers In Harlem, 5 NYPD Officers Have Been Shot In January

McNeil underwent surgical procedure. He was reported to be in essential situation.