Last Date Extended for 164 Jr Medical Officer Posts, Apply Online @tpsc.tripura.gov.in

Tripura Public Service Fee (TPSC) is hiring for 164 Junior Medical Officer/Common Obligation Medical Officer Grade 4, Group A . candidates can apply to the posts by means of on-line mode on official web site – tpsc.tripura.gov.in on or earlier than 28 Might 2021.

Essential Dates

Last date for submission of on-line utility: 17 Might 2021 to twenty Might 2021

Interview Date – 28 Might 2021

TPSC Emptiness Particulars

Junior Medical Officer/Common Obligation Medical Officer- 164 Posts

UR: 35 SC: 28 ST: 101

Wage:

Rs.54,000/- within the Pay Matrix level-14, of T.S.C.S (Revised Pay) Guidelines, 2018 (Pre-revised Pay Band-4, Rs.15,600-39,100/- with Grade Pay of Rs.5,400/-

Eligibility Standards for Jr Medical Officer Posts

Academic Qualification:

A Medical qualification included within the First or Second schedule or Half-II of the Third schedule (apart from Licentiate qualification) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of academic {qualifications} included in part-II of the Third Schedule ought to fulfill the circumstances stipulated in part 13 (3) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Accomplished of internship and everlasting Registration Certificates of any State Medical Council/ Medical Council of India.

Age Restrict:

Most 40 years (There will probably be age leisure for reserved class candidates as per authorities norms)

The best way to apply for TPSC Jr Medical Officer Recruitment 2021

candidates can apply on-line for the posts on official web site on or earlier than 17 Might 2021.

