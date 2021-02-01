Last Date Extended for 337 Stipendiary Trainee, Work Assistant & Other Posts, Apply @igcar.gov.in
IGCAR is hiring 337 Stipendiary Trainee, Work Assistant, Stenographer, Higher Division Clerk, Safety Guard, Canteen Assistant, Technician Scientific Officer and Technical Officer. Apply on igcar.gov.in.
IGCAR Recruitment 2021: Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Analysis (IGCAR), Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu has prolonged the final date of on-line software for the put up of Stipendiary Trainee, Work Assistant, Stenographer, Higher Division Clerk (UDC), Safety Guard, Canteen Assistant, Technician Scientific Officer and Technical Officer. Now, candidates can apply on-line on or earlier than 03 Might 2021 on official web site igcar.gov.in.
IGCAR notification is launched on the official web site and within the employment newspaper dated 24 April 2021.Candidates can test extra particulars on IGCAR Recruitment comparable to qualification, age restrict, wage, choice course of by the notification hyperlink given beneath:
IGCAR Recruitment Notification Obtain
IGCAR Recruitment On-line Utility Hyperlink
Notification Particulars
Notification Quantity – 02/2021
Necessary Dates
- Beginning Date of Utility – 15 April 2021 at 10 AM
- Last Date of Utility – 03 June 2021
- Interview (tentative dates) for Engineering Disciplines – 22 and 23 June 2019
IGCAR Emptiness Particulars
Whole Posts – 337
- Stipendiary Trainee – 239 Posts
- Technician B (Crane Operator) – 1 Submit
- Stenographer Grade 3 – 4 Posts
- Higher Division Clerk – 8 Posts
- Driver – 2 posts
- Safety Guard – 2 Posts
- Work Assistant – 20 posts
- Canteen Attendant – 15 posts
- Scientific Officer – 4 posts
- Technical Officer – 42 posts
Eligibility Standards for IGCAR Posts
Academic Qualification and Expertise:
- Stipendiary Trainee – Diploma in Engineering/B.Sc.
- Technician B (Crane Operator) – SSC with Science and Maths
- Stenographer Grade 3 – tenth with velocity of 80 wpm in English and 30 wpm in Hindi
- Higher Division Clerk – Graduate with 30 wpm in english
- Driver – tenth passe, license, data of motor mechanism and expertise of three years
- Safety Guard – SSC Cross
- Work Assistant – tenth cross
- Canteen Attendant – tenth cross
- Scientific Officer/E – Ph.D and 4 years of expertise
- Technical Officer/E- B.E/B.Tech with 9 years of expertise
- Scientific Officer/D – Ph.D
- Technical Officer/C – M.Sc/BE/B.Tech/B.Sc
Age Restrict:
- Stipendiary Trainee – 18 to 24 years
- Canteen Attendant/Technician – 18 to 25 years
- Technical Offiicer C – 18 to 35 years
- Other Officer – 18 to 40 years
- UDC, Driver, Steno – 18 to 27 years
Choice Course of for IGCAR Posts
Choice might be carried out on the premise of written examination/prelims examination/advance take a look at/talent take a look at/bodily take a look at.
Easy methods to Apply for IGCAR Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and candidates can apply on-line on officIal web site – igcar.gov.in from 15 April to 03 June 2021.
Utility Payment:
- Officer – Rs. 300/-
- ST Class 1 – Rs. 200/-
- Other Posts – Rs. 100/-
FAQ
What’s IGCAR ST Wage ?
Cat 1 – 1st Yr – Rs. 16,000, 2nd Yr – Rs. 18,000, Cat 2 – 1st Yr – Rs. 10,500, 2nd Yr – Rs. 12,500
What’s the beginning date of IGCAR Registration ?
15 April 2021
What’s the final date for IGCAR Utility ?
14 Might 2021
