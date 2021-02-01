Last Date Extended for 337 Stipendiary Trainee, Work Assistant & Other Posts, Apply @igcar.gov.in





IGCAR Recruitment 2021: Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Analysis (IGCAR), Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu has prolonged the final date of on-line software for the put up of Stipendiary Trainee, Work Assistant, Stenographer, Higher Division Clerk (UDC), Safety Guard, Canteen Assistant, Technician Scientific Officer and Technical Officer. Now, candidates can apply on-line on or earlier than 03 Might 2021 on official web site igcar.gov.in.

IGCAR notification is launched on the official web site and within the employment newspaper dated 24 April 2021.Candidates can test extra particulars on IGCAR Recruitment comparable to qualification, age restrict, wage, choice course of by the notification hyperlink given beneath:

IGCAR Recruitment Notification Obtain

IGCAR Recruitment On-line Utility Hyperlink

Notification Particulars

Notification Quantity – 02/2021

Necessary Dates

Beginning Date of Utility – 15 April 2021 at 10 AM

Last Date of Utility – 03 June 2021

Interview (tentative dates) for Engineering Disciplines – 22 and 23 June 2019

IGCAR Emptiness Particulars

Whole Posts – 337

Stipendiary Trainee – 239 Posts

Technician B (Crane Operator) – 1 Submit

Stenographer Grade 3 – 4 Posts

Higher Division Clerk – 8 Posts

Driver – 2 posts

Safety Guard – 2 Posts

Work Assistant – 20 posts

Canteen Attendant – 15 posts

Scientific Officer – 4 posts

Technical Officer – 42 posts

Eligibility Standards for IGCAR Posts

Academic Qualification and Expertise:

Stipendiary Trainee – Diploma in Engineering/B.Sc.

Technician B (Crane Operator) – SSC with Science and Maths

Stenographer Grade 3 – tenth with velocity of 80 wpm in English and 30 wpm in Hindi

Higher Division Clerk – Graduate with 30 wpm in english

Driver – tenth passe, license, data of motor mechanism and expertise of three years

Safety Guard – SSC Cross

Work Assistant – tenth cross

Canteen Attendant – tenth cross

Scientific Officer/E – Ph.D and 4 years of expertise

Technical Officer/E- B.E/B.Tech with 9 years of expertise

Scientific Officer/D – Ph.D

Technical Officer/C – M.Sc/BE/B.Tech/B.Sc

Age Restrict:

Stipendiary Trainee – 18 to 24 years

Canteen Attendant/Technician – 18 to 25 years

Technical Offiicer C – 18 to 35 years

Other Officer – 18 to 40 years

UDC, Driver, Steno – 18 to 27 years

Choice Course of for IGCAR Posts

Choice might be carried out on the premise of written examination/prelims examination/advance take a look at/talent take a look at/bodily take a look at.

Easy methods to Apply for IGCAR Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and candidates can apply on-line on officIal web site – igcar.gov.in from 15 April to 03 June 2021.

Utility Payment: