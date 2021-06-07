Last Date Extended for 8393 Posts, Apply @educationrecruitmentboard.com



Punjab Pre-Major Instructor Recruitment 2021: Faculty Training Division, Authorities of Punjab has prolonged the final date of software for recruitment Pre Major Academics on its official web site i.e. educationrecruitmentboard.com. and eligible candidates can apply for SED Punjab Instructor Recruitment on or earlier than 09 June 2021.

Punjab Pre Major Examination is scheduled to be held on 27 June 2021. The candidates can verify the admit card updates by means of the hyperlink beneath:

Candidates looking for to use for Punjab Instructor Recruitment for Pre-Major Instructor ought to be twelfth class handed or its equal qualification with lower than 45% marks from a acknowledged board/ establishment and possess Diploma in Nursery Instructor Training Programme not lower than 1 yr or some other equal course. Additionally, they Ought to have handed Matriculation in Punjabi as one of many obligatory or elective topic. The age of the candidates ought to be between 18 years to 37 years

In line with a CMO spokesperson, “8,393 posts can be stuffed, calculated on the idea of 1 instructor for each 30 college students on the rolls in pre-primary colleges at current”.

As per the media experiences, “Skilled lecturers or volunteers or Sikhiya or Suppliers/Training Suppliers/Training Volunteers or EGS Volunteers or AIE Volunteers and Particular Coaching Useful resource (STR) Volunteers,working within the Training Division, will probably be given age leisure and particular credit score on the time of recruitment of the pre-primary lecturers.

Tips on how to Apply for Punjab Pre-Major Instructor Posts ?

Go to official web site of Punjab Training – educationrecruitmentboard.com Click on on ‘Newest Recruitment’ Now, click on on ‘Recruitment of Pre-Major Instructor- 2020’ Register for the submit and fill on-line kind

Punjab Pre-Major Instructor Utility Charge:

For GEN & Different Classes – Rs. 1000/-

For SC/ ST – Rs. 500/-

For Ex-Servicemen – No Charge



Punjab Pre-Major Instructor Emptiness Particulars

Complete Posts – 8393

Punjab Pre-Major Instructor Choice Course of

The choice will probably be accomplished on the idea of written take a look at and benefit.

As per the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, ‘the recruitment was determined for filling up 12,000 pre-primary lecturers, the present’s fiscal place of the state had prevented the Finance Division from approving such recruitment.