Last date of application for admission in MMMUT July 15 GATE score students will get preference in MTech admission

The last date for online application for admission to various courses in MMMUT is 15th July. Candidates can correct mistakes in their application between July 17 to 20.

New Delhi. The last date for online application for admission to various courses in Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT) located in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh is 15th July. Candidates will be able to deposit the application fee online till 15th July i.e. Thursday night till 11.50 pm. Candidates will get a chance to rectify the mistakes in their application from July 17 to 20. According to the notification issued by the National Testing Agency, the revised date of examination for admission to various courses will be announced separately.

Except for B.Tech first year and PhD courses, examinations are being conducted by NTA for admission to all other courses B.Tech second year (lateral entry), B Pharma, BBA, MBA, MCA, MSc and MTech.

MTech application process continues

For the academic session 2021-22 only PhD entrance exam will be conducted from the university level. Similarly, admission to B.Tech 1st year for the session 2021-22 will be taken on the basis of merit of JEE Mains score. At present, the online application process for admission to M.Tech courses on the basis of GATE score and PhD entrance test from university level is going on for the session 2021-22.

Admission to MMMTU MTech course will be given to GATE score holders. Admission to the remaining MTech seats after their admission will be done on the basis of merit of UPCET. The coordinator of the admission cell, Prof SP Singh, said that after the declaration of the results of JEE Main and UPCET examination, online counseling will be conducted by the university for admission.

