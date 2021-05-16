Last Date to Apply Online For 490 JE, Clerk, Other Posts is Tomorrow. Check Details





PSTCL Recruitment 2021: Punjab State Transmission Company Restricted (PSTCL), Patiala has invited on-line purposes to fill 490 vacancies of for assistant engineer, junior engineer, clerk and different posts. The final date to submit an utility towards these vacancies is Monday, 17 Could, 2021. The applying course of had began on April 26, 2021. candidates who've nonetheless not registered can apply on-line by visiting the official web site of PSTCL — www.pstcl.org.

The net check is tentatively scheduled within the month of June/ July in all districts of Punjab, together with UT Chandigarh. The variety of vacancies is tentative and could also be elevated or decreased as per requirement.

Emptiness Details

Identify of put up — Variety of posts

Assistant Engineer/OT (Electrical): 43

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 06

Account officer: 07

Assistant Supervisor/HR: 02

Assistant Supervisor/IT: 01

Divisional Accountant: 10

Junior Engineer/ substation: 200

Junior Engineer/ civil: 15

Junior Engineer/ Communication: 11

Phone Mechanic: 15

Decrease Division Clerk/Typist: 140

Decrease Division clerk (Accounts): 40

How to register for PSTCL Recruitment 2021:

Go to PSTL web site www.pstcl.org and click on Recruitment towards CRA-10-2021. Register by filling up essential particulars(class of put up opted, title, class g, Cellular No. and e-mail). Check Software sequence quantity/consumer Id and password acquired in your e-mail and password Re log in to your account by coming into your consumer Id and password Replenish the appliance and add a photograph, signature, and related {qualifications}, reservations, and expertise doc. Make cost via Debit card/Credit score Card/Web banking as required Take a print out of the identical for future use.

candidates can apply for the posts talked about above after checking the eligibility standards, together with academic qualification and age restrict, on the official web site.

Check the detailed official notification HERE.