Last date to link Aadhaar UAN: Employees Provident Fund (PF), link UAN to Aadhaar before 31st August

Earlier, the deadline was May 31 The deadline to connect UAN to Aadhaar was earlier May 31, 2021, it has been extended to August 31, 2021. The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has made it mandatory to link Aadhar Card with PF UAN (Universal Account Number) for PF contributions and other benefits. PF accounts which will not be linked to Aadhaar after 31st August 2021 will have difficulty in collecting PF contribution from the employer. Employees will only see their own share in the account.

The Social Security Code has been amended in 2020 To implement this new rule, the Ministry of Labor has amended Section 142 of the Social Security Code. This section provides for identification of employees or unorganized employees or any other person through Aadhaar number to avail benefits under the Code and avail services. Although the code has not yet been implemented, its section 142 was notified by the Ministry of Labor and Employment on June 3. Under this, it is mandatory for unorganized sector employees and workers to provide Aadhaar number for registration, benefit or payment under various schemes. EPFO has issued a notification. Under this, it is the responsibility of the employer to link the PF account of the employee with the Aadhaar number. EPFO has extended the date for filing Electronic Currency Cum Return (ECR) with Aadhaar verified UAN till September 1. If you do not update your Aadhaar details, you may lose the EPF benefit. This includes insurance benefits related to Covid-19 advance and PF accounts.

Online way to link support and UAN Go to https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

Now log in to the account with your UAN and password.

Now click on the KYC option in the ‘Manage’ tab.

Now on the page that opens in front of you you will see many documents to link your EPF account.

Select the Aadhaar option here and type your Aadhaar number and your name on the Aadhaar card and click on the service.

If you do not want to enter the Aadhaar number, you can enter the Virtual ID number.

After that you need to consent to Aadhaar based authentication, then click on the Save button.

Now your request will appear in ‘Pending KYC’ and your employer will have to approve it so that UAN can be linked to Aadhaar.

Once approved by the employer, the data provided will be verified with UIDAI data.

After getting approval from EPFO, Aadhaar will be linked to your PF account and you will get verification written in front of your Aadhaar information.

You can also add links in these ways Aadhaar can be linked to UAN through ETPFO website, Umang app, OTP verification and biometric credentials on EPFO’s e-KYC portal. Aadhaar can also be linked offline with EPF account. For this you have to go to the EPFO ​​office. Visit the EPFO ​​office and fill up the “Aadhaar Seeding Application” form. Enter your UAN and support in the form with all the details. Attach self attested copies of your UAN, PAN and Aadhaar with the form. Submit to the executive at any field office of the EPFO ​​or Common Service Center (CSC) outlet. After proper verification, your Aadhaar will be linked to your EPF account. You will receive this information via a message on your registered mobile number.

If your EPF (Employees Provident Fund) is deducted, an important work must be done by August 31, 2021. The function is to link the Universal Account Number (UAN) with the PF account. If PF account holders do not do this by August 31, your employer will not be able to make your monthly contribution to your EPF account. Also, it will be difficult for the employee to withdraw his or her provident fund.