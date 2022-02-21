Last-ditch Ukraine summit | Gadget Clock



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Good morning and welcome to Gadget Clock First. Here’s what you need to know to start your day …

Biden-Putin Summit – President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed on a “policy” for a summit to discuss “security and strategic stability in Europe”, but only if Russia does not invade Ukraine. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will discuss the summit during their meeting on Thursday. The announcement came hours after Gadget Clock confirmed that Russian commanders had been ordered to invade Ukraine. Continue reading.

CRT Training – Exclusive – According to CriticalRace.org, at least 23 of America’s 25 most prestigious medical colleges and universities have coursework on concepts related to compulsory student training or critical ethnography (CRT), which monitors CRT curricula and training in higher education. Continue reading.

White House Mother – The White House did not say whether President Biden changed his position on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports, dominated by Leah Thomas in NCAA women’s swimming. Thomas, who previously competed in the men’s swimming team at the University of Pennsylvania, broke multiple records through gender reassignment and switching to the women’s team. Continue reading.

Violent crime – Atlanta is gripped by violent crime trends that continue into the new year from 2021, and local authorities are working to come up with new solutions. The southern city saw a 30-year homicide record last year, with 157 homicides in 2020 and 158 homicides compared to 99 in 2019. Continue reading.

Dam candidate under fire – The Oklahoma Democrat congressional candidate has been fired for allegedly verbally assaulting multiple pre-teens while arranging a sleepover with multiple middle school girls while a friend was at home. Continue reading.

Video of the day

‘The Next Revolution’ host Steve Hilton explains how Biden’s weak stance and power policy have opened the playing field for Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine. Now look.

Politics

President’s Day Advice – While the political divisions in our country may seem as acute as ever, some of the country’s greatest presidents have shared important advice on unity and patriotism that has resonated throughout the ages – and continues to do so today. Continue reading.

Early entry – Former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social arrived just before midnight on Monday and appears to be widely available on Apple’s App Store, not just for Americans who pre-ordered it. Continue reading.

Original note address – Patrice Coolers, co-founder of Black Lives Matter (BLM), is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at an event hosted by students from the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) this week who are pushing for school police to defend. Continue reading.

VP Harris View – Vice President Kamala Harris said Sunday that she believes sanctions on Russia will completely deter President Vladimir Putin, although he and President Biden say he has already made up his mind about a possible attack. Continue reading.

Cruise Biden Blast – Republican Sen. Ted Cruz says President Biden’s “cruelty” is to blame for why Europe is “on the brink of war.” Continue reading.

Opinions

Jason Rantz – The Biden administration has a new homeless jar, Jeff Olivet. Be prepared for a crisis-awake approach that will only lead to more homeless misery on our streets, while billions more will be wasted on a strategy that does not work. Continue reading.

Mike Huckabee – Inflation is a stealth tax on working people, retirees and other Americans who can at least afford it. It will not only affect the lifestyles of the rich and famous but it will also hurt the working class Americans and dramatically change their lives. Politicians generally prefer inflation – it creates the illusion of economic growth and disguises deficit spending. But inflation imposes significant direct costs on ordinary citizens. Continue reading.

Kristen Lymph Bloom – We all felt that gut-wrenching sensation when something we desperately hoped to escape our hands. We ask ourselves what we could do differently; We ask God why He allowed this to happen. Continue reading.

Dr. KENT INGLE – For the month of February, higher education institutions across the country celebrate Financial Aid Awareness Month. The purpose of this commemoration is to make college students and their families aware of important information about federal, state, and institutional student support. Continue reading.

Scott Perry and David Mikintosh – President Biden’s approval rate has plummeted to a freefall, the all-time low of 33%, and Democrats are on the verge of losing both the House and the Senate. That’s why the Democrats tried to pass the “Freedom of the Vote” Act – which should be called the “Right to Fraud” Act – to remove our electoral rules. Fortunately, the Left’s plan failed; But just because they have failed once, does not mean they will not try again. Continue reading.

Rooftop Release: Day 92 – A lot of people have asked Pastor Corey Brooks why he puts himself through the torture of being on the roof in the bitter cold of Chicago. The obvious answer he gives is that he wants to create the greatest community center to give hope and opportunity to his long-term community. But that answer does not reveal the underlying cause. Continue reading.

Follow up with Gadget Clock pastor Corey Brooks every day to check in with a new one Roof opening.

In other news

Sports President – President’s Day is used every year to celebrate the birthdays of all US presidents and George Washington, with some states even celebrating the birthday of President Abraham Lincoln. As the United States honors U.S. leaders, it’s fun to look back on some presidents achieving sports. Continue reading.

Playboy backlash – The scandal of Hugh Hefner’s fame quickly and immediately after the release of A&E’s documentary, which left many wondering if the Playboy Empire, which remained without its dead founder, would be able to withstand the reaction. Continue reading.

Inflation Backlash – With inflation hitting a 40-year high, prices across the United States are rising and now national defense prices could hit a new record: the Biden administration is reportedly seeking the highest Pentagon budget in history for next fiscal year. Continue reading.

‘Neutral game’ – According to legal experts, Kanye West’s social media posts are “fair play” and could be “evidence” against him in the case of his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Continue reading.

Passing – The owner of Lizard Leak Towing, a towing and recovery business featured on a reality TV show, has confirmed that his son was shot dead in North Carolina. In a post on Facebook, Ronnie Shirley confirmed that Harley Shirley, 21, was fatally shot in Garner late Thursday night. Continue reading.

Last word

“What we want [for our president] The best person in policy, the most likely to find consensus, or the most persuasive? Do we want someone we can relate to, or do we want someone who looks bigger than life? “

– Trey Gaud

Follow Gadget Clock on social media

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Sign up for our newsletter

Gadget Clock first

Gadget Clock Opinion

Gadget Clock Lifestyle

Gadget Clock Entertainment (FOX411)

Download our apps

Gadget Clock

Fox business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Pipe

Watch Gadget Clock Online

Gadget Clock Go

This edition of Gadget Clock First was compiled by Gadget Clock Jack Darshlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning. The first thing we will see in your inbox on Tuesday.