Last-place Devils jump on Penguins early in 6-1 win

10 seconds ago
One week ago, the Pittsburgh Penguins were arguably number one in the NHL’s toughest division.

Not so much anymore.

Sydney Crosby and Company are sliding, the latest push to a 6-1 loss to New Jersey last Thursday night, pushing and cruising the Penguins for three goals in the first seven minutes.

“We have to get better,” Crosby said after the Penguins dropped to third place in the Metropolitan Division behind Carolina and the New York Rangers. “We’re not playing the way we can now.”

New Jersey Devils' Yeiger Sharangovic celebrates next to teammate Dawson Mercer (18), right, in Pittsburgh, on Thursday, February 24, 2022, after scoring against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first leg of an NHL hockey game.

(AP Photo / Keith Sracosic)

Pittsburgh has scored 14-5 in its current skid time, which the Penguins have never led. They have conceded five goals in each of their last five contests at the PPG Paints Arena. This is not a hockey game that leads to increased playoff runs.

“I think we need to play smarter,” said Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan. “We can’t beat ourselves in certain cases and I think that’s been the case in the last few games.”

The Penguins are still in great shape to reach the post-season in the 16th season. Meanwhile, the injured Devils have been on tailspin for three months. For at least one night, New Jersey flashed an indication of what might happen as Jasper Brat scored twice in the first six minutes and Rocky Nico Dos saved 37.

“Of course, whenever any team scores like us, it makes it a little easier for the goalkeeper,” Dos said. “I thought we’d all done a great job tonight.”

The Devils have wasted little time giving their 21-year-old goaltender some breathing space.

Brat tapped a loose puck in just 1:16 of the game for his 15th goal of the season and scored his 16th goal less than five minutes later and gave the Devils a jolt after missing two games due to an injury to the upper body. Bratt’s second goal was scored just 58 seconds later by Yeiger Sharangovic 3-0 and the Devils were in control.

Dawson Mercer, Damon Severson and Nico Hissier also scored for the Devils, who have won just the third time in their last 12 games. DOS resisted a second-round wave of penguins to win for the first time since its NHL debut in October.

“It (DOS) should be given a lot of confidence,” said New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff. “His reading was good. He got there. He was fast. I thought his east-west movement was as good as we’ve seen outside of any goaltender this year. So he must be quite happy with himself.”

Evgeny Malkin scored her seventh goal of the season for the Penguins but Tristan Jerry pulled it to 41 for the first time this season when Severson went 5-1 in the middle of the game from a blast point.

The All-Star stopped 14 of the 19 shots he faced, although his biggest problem was the weak defense that gave the Devils a lot of open appearances.

“We missed out on some pretty good opportunities,” Crosby said. “It’s something we, as a team, need to be better defensively and limit those possibilities.”

Two of New Jersey’s first three goals came shortly after the defensive-zone turnover. Sullivan called a timeout and immediately entered his club. Lashing seemed to give his team a lift, but Dos, who came in with a .862 save percentage in four appearances, stood his ground.

In the first half of the second period came the best work of the Germans. Pittsburgh pinned New Jersey to its own edge for extended stretches and 10 straight shots. DOS moved everyone to one side and Mercer made it 4-0 when Hughes forced a turnover by Marcus Peterson behind the Penguins’ net and fed Mercer racing to the front.

Malkin’s power-play goal gave Pittsburgh a brief life, Severson’s blast from the point chased Jerry and the Devils were on their way.

“There’s definitely frustration,” said Penguin defender Mike Matheson. “Our job is to win the hockey game and when you’re not doing it, it’s frustrating.”

Comments: Devils star defender Dougie Hamilton played 19:12 in his first game since Jan. 2. … Penguin forward Jeff Carter was given a double-minor after Mercer’s high stick that Mercer scattered over the ice. … New Jersey went 2 for 5 in the power play. The Penguins were 1 for 4. … Peterson was on the bench in the second half. He finished with just 8:54 on ice time.

Coming next

Devil: Go to Chicago on Friday.

Penguins: Host the New York Rangers on Saturday.

