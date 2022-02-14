Entertainment

Last schedule shooting of Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif Tiger 3 started in Delhi | Shooting for the last schedule of Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 begins

40 mins ago
Last schedule shooting of Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif Tiger 3 started in Delhi | Shooting for the last schedule of Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 begins
All the main actors of the film are going to participate in this schedule and during this some important scenes of the film will be shot at a private university in Noida and different locations of Delhi. The corona test of all the actors and technicians involved in the shooting has been done once again.

High level security arrangements

After shooting in Russia, Turkey, Austria and Mumbai, Salman and Katrina will shoot in real locations in Delhi. All the preparations for the shooting have been started. Along with this, the makers have also arranged for a high level of security to maintain the film’s secrecy.

Release Date!

At present, the release date of Tiger 3 has not been announced, but it is expected to release by the end of 2022. Let me tell you, it will be released only after Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathan’ as Tiger’s debut will be linked to Pathan’s climax.

Emraan Hashmi will become a strong villain

Apart from Salman-Katrina, Tiger 3 will also have Emraan Hashmi, whose character is being discussed a lot. Emraan has shown his body transformation for this film. He is going to be seen in the role of the main villain in the film.

big budget action movie

The last two films of the Tiger franchise – Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai… have garnered a lot of praise for their locations. At the same time, now Tiger 3 has been shot on an even bigger scale. There is also a lot of discussion about the action scenes of the film.

