Last Summer Full Moon: Full Moon Harvest Before Autumn Equator Equator September 2021:

Last week the Moon, Saturn and Jupiter together formed a beautiful triangle in the sky. Now from Monday night the moon is going to be even more likeable. Along with the full moon, the moon appears in its full beauty in the northern hemisphere of the earth. The moon that appears in September is special because it will be very bright for three days. This will be the last full moon of the summer season in the Northern Hemisphere, followed by autumn.It is called ‘Harvest Moon’ which usually appears in September and sometimes in October. It is called Harvest Moon because it is time to harvest crops in Europe and America. In the meantime, the moon appears immediately after sunset and stays up late into the night. Thus, the light lasts longer for the farmers going for harvest.

It has started to show in the evening and will give a natural glow in the dark darkness of the night. The moon will be the brightest on Monday night and its brightness will be around 99.9%. After that, entry to the next stage will begin on Tuesday morning. However, for about three days it will look like a full moon. The next day, the autumn equator will begin on September 22nd.

At the same time, Jupiter and Saturn, which appeared in a triangle with the Moon last week, are now moving away. Earlier, on December 21, a scene was seen from Earth that had not diminished in the last 400 years and had not been visible for 800 years. Seen from Earth, Jupiter and Saturn are so close that they seem to be one. Because of both planets, people around the world have witnessed this rare phenomenon called the Great Conjunction.