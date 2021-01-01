Last wishes to Ishi Shi Kapoor: Neetu Kapoor expressed his unfulfilled wishes to see Ranbir Kapoor getting married in a Peshwari turban.

Ranbir’s wedding and renovation of Krishnaraja’s bungalow Neetu Kapoor said that son Shi Kapoor wanted to see his son Ranbir Kapoor sitting on a horse. Ranbir wanted to wear a turban at his wedding according to the Pashawari tradition, which was Panna. Wear a brooch and sit on the horse. Ishi Shi Kapoor has another unfulfilled wish, which the Kapoor family is fulfilling today. Neetu Kapoor said that Ishi Shi Krishnaraj wanted to renovate the bungalow. He wanted to look completely ready once again. Before the announcement of the Corona Infection and Lockdown, see Shi Kapoor used to visit this bungalow some time every day to see the work.

Ranbir and Alia will stay in this bungalow after marriage Renovation work is still going on in Krishnaraj Bungalow. Earlier, there were pictures of Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Both of them had come to review the work going on in this bungalow. Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage has been a hot topic in Bollywood for a long time. It is now known that Ranbir and Alia are in a relationship. It is said that Ranbir and Alia will stay in Krishnaraj’s bungalow after marriage. READ Also After America, Marvel's Black Widow is going to make a splash in India too

Marriage can happen around the release of ‘Brahmastra’ Ranbir and Alia’s marriage is in question, before this the couple was to get married in 2020. But in the meantime, there was a lockdown and then Ishi Shi Kapoor’s health also deteriorated. However, now there is talk that Ranbir and Alia may get married around the release of their film ‘Brahmastra’. However, neither the Kapoor family nor the Bhatt family has yet confirmed this.

Neetu Kapoor is making a comeback in films After the demise of Ishi Shi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor is now returning to film life. She will be seen in ‘Jug Jug Jio’ with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. However, the return of the film live after the departure of ishi shi sahib was not easy. Neetu Kapoor says that she was not in a position to make any decision for about months after the death of Ishi Shi Kapoor in April 2020. Neetu said it was her children who inspired her to return. Kids just want them to be engaged.

‘No money, no fame’ Neetu Kapoor says that her decision to return to films is not for money or fame. She stands at that stage of life, where she needed to give herself a new direction, a new beginning. She didn’t want to be alone and that’s why she’s returning to the world of light-camera and action to keep herself busy.

Ishi Shi Kapoor was not only a veteran actor of Bollywood, but also a great living person. Ishi Shi Kapoor, who lived every moment of his life, is no more with us. Born on September 4, 1952, Ishii Sahib was diagnosed with cancer on April 30, 2020. Along with countless memories, he has also left behind many smiles. His wife Neetu Kapoor recently revealed in an interview that Ishi Shi wanted to marry her son Ranbir Kapoor in a big way. Such a feat, which he could not fulfill even if he wanted to. Not only that, but he had another wish, which remained unfulfilled.