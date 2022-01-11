lata mangeshkar corona positive, admitted in hospital

lata mangeshkar corona constructive, admitted in hospital

The havoc of Corona virus has began growing once more in the nation. India’s Sur Kokila i.e. Lata Mangeshkar has additionally come beneath the grip of Corona virus. He has been admitted to the hospital for therapy and is at present in ICU. His niece Rachna herself has given this data to ANI. It’s being informed that signs of corona virus had been seen in him.

Speaking in this regard, Rachna, the niece of Lata Mangeshkar, stated, “She is okay in the meanwhile. Contemplating his age and for precautionary causes, he has been stored in ICU. Please respect our privateness and keep in mind Didi in your prayers.”

