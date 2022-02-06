Lata Mangeshkar death Lata Mangeshkar childhood marriage detail 10 unseen photo song interesting facts.Lata Mangeshkar passed away Lata Mangeshkar childhood, marriage unseen photos interesting information songs and more

Acting in the first Mangalgaur film in 1942 At the age of 13, Lata Mangeshkar acted in the first film Mangalgaur in 1942. He played co-star in many films but his real taste was only in singing. not married because of this According to the report, after the death of Lata Mangeshkar’s father Dinanath Mangeshkar, the responsibility of the family took her towards acting. Lata Mangeshkar also removed the thought of marriage from her life. So much time was spent in taking care of the family that she could not get married. This thing was shared by Lata ji herself in an interview. Lata Mangeshkar gets slow poison at the age of 32 It is said that in 1962, at the age of 32, Lata Mangeshkar was also given slow poison. Padma Sachdev has mentioned this in her book Aisa Kahan Se Lau. However, who did this has not been disclosed yet. This is how the journey of singing from acting started Well, Lata ji worked in 8 Marathi and Hindi films in total from 1942 to 1948. Along with acting, Lata ji turned her attention towards music education. Before making her debut in Hindi films, Lata ji made her debut as a playback singer with the Marathi film ‘Kiti Hasal’ in 1942, but her songs were edited out of the film. READ Also Vikram Vedha first look Hrithik Roshan up coming film krrish 4 box office details on his birthday. Vikram Vedha first look Hrithik Roshan upcoming film Krrish 4 box office details on his birthday --> -->

Lata Mangeshkar’s singing journey starts from here

He sang the first song in Hindi film for Gajabhau in 1943. It is said that time comes for everyone, when Lata ji’s time started, then no one could stop it. In 1948, Lata Mangeshkar’s song Dil Mera Toda Mujhe Kahin Ka Na Chhoda in the film Majboor became a super hit.

More than 40 thousand songs in 36 languages

After this, as if an era began which had no end. Lata Mangeshkar got her first Filmfare Award for the song Aaja Re Pardesi from the movie Madhumati. Lata Mangeshkar has sung more than 40 thousand songs in 36 languages ​​in a singing career spanning 80 years.

Lata Mangeshkar and Raj Kapoor’s relationship

Lata Mangeshkar’s relationship with Raj Kapoor’s family was deep. Lata Mangeshkar used to be the first choice for heroine songs in every Raj Kapoor film. Talking about friendship, there has been a deep friendship between Lata Mangeshkar and Meena Kumari.

friendship of meena kumari and lata ji

Many times Meena Kumari used to reach the song studio to meet Lata ji. Lata Mangeshkar has also sung many songs for Meena Kumari and Nargis.

Many awards to Lata Mangeshkar with Bharat Ratna

In 2015, he sang for the last time for Nikhil Kamat’s film Dunno Y 2. Then she turned away from singing. Padma Bhushan to Lata Mangeshkar in 1969, Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989, Rajiv Gandhi Award in 1997. In 2001, Lata Mangeshkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna.

