Lata Mangeshkar Dek Nahi Lagta: Vishal Bhardwaj released

On the occasion of Lata Mangeshkar’s 92nd birthday, her song (Lata Mangeshkar’s unheard song) ‘Ok Nahi Lagta’ (Dek Nahi Lagta) has been released today (September 28). This song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar 26 years ago today. This magical song recorded in Lata’s voice could not be released to the world for some reason, which was released by Vishal Bhardwaj on Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday today.

It is said that Lata Mangeshkar sang this song for a movie, but for some reason it could not be released and along with this the song got lost somewhere. The song was composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and the touching lines were written by Gulzar. Now, many years later, the song once again came into the hands of Vishal Bhardwaj and he decided that it would be released on his birthday.



Vishal Bhardwaj has posted for this song and wrote that this song was created almost two decades ago, which has now been re-released with Reorchestrat. He said that unfortunately the film for which the song was made was not made and at the same time the song was lost somewhere. Although he had hoped for a long time that the film would one day be made, it became clear that it would not be made after 10 years.

Lata Mangeshkar is also very happy with this beautiful birthday present. In an ABP report, Lata Mangeshkar reacted to the song and wrote, ‘Vishal Bhardwaj used to be a new musician at that time, but the songs he composed were of good quality. I sang two songs for the movie Machis – A Hawa … and Pani Pani Re … The second song was in the movie but the first song disappeared from the movie because the situation was not like the song in the movie. After that we came together again to sing ‘Vel Nahi Lagta’ but it never became a movie. Now after many years this song is being released, I hope the listeners will like this song as well as the lyrics of this song.