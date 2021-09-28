Lata Mangeshkar Dek Nahi Lagta: Vishal Bhardwaj released
Lata Mangeshkar’s song ‘Ok Nahi Lagta’ was released today after 26 years
Vishal Bhardwaj has posted for this song and wrote that this song was created almost two decades ago, which has now been re-released with Reorchestrat. He said that unfortunately the film for which the song was made was not made and at the same time the song was lost somewhere. Although he had hoped for a long time that the film would one day be made, it became clear that it would not be made after 10 years.
Lata Mangeshkar is also very happy with this beautiful birthday present. In an ABP report, Lata Mangeshkar reacted to the song and wrote, ‘Vishal Bhardwaj used to be a new musician at that time, but the songs he composed were of good quality. I sang two songs for the movie Machis – A Hawa … and Pani Pani Re … The second song was in the movie but the first song disappeared from the movie because the situation was not like the song in the movie. After that we came together again to sing ‘Vel Nahi Lagta’ but it never became a movie. Now after many years this song is being released, I hope the listeners will like this song as well as the lyrics of this song.
