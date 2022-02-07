Lata Mangeshkar fought for awards for playback singers, refused to perform | Lata Mangeshkar fought for the right to give awards to playback singer

unique condition After this there was a big debate between Lata Mangeshkar and Jaikishan. She put forward a condition that she will not perform until Filmfare makes awards for playback singers and lyricists. Keeping in mind Lata ji's words, in 1959, Filmfare also included the category of Best Lyrics and Playback Singer. However, even then only the category of Best Playback Singer existed. It was divided into Male and Female in 1967. Check out the list of Lata Mangeshkar's awards here. Filmfare Awards When Lata Mangeshkar once fought for the rights of playback singers at the Filmfare Awards, she won many awards from 1959 to 1967. Lata Mangeshkar won her first Filmfare Award in 1959 for the song Aaja Re Pardesi from the film Madhumati. After this, in 1963, he received the award for the song Bis Saal Baad Kahin Deep Jale Kahin Dil. In 1966, he received the Filmfare Award for the song Tumhi Mere Mandir from the family. In 1970, Lata Mangeshkar won her last Filmfare Award for the song Aap Mujhe Achhe Lagne Lage from the film Jeene Ki Raah. Right on left awards In 1970, Lata Mangeshkar stopped receiving awards. She admitted that she wanted to see new talent grow and that's why she stopped taking the award. However, even after this, he was nominated for many years. In 1993, Filmfare honored him with the Lifetime Achievement Award. In 1994, he was honored with a special Filmfare Award for the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. In 2004, to celebrate 50 years of Filmfare, Lata ji was also awarded a Golden Trophy.

National Award

Lata ji has received three National Awards in her career. He received his first National Award for Gulzar’s film Parichay in 1972. She won the National Award for Playback Singer for the song Beeti Na Bithai Raina sung by Lata Mangeshkar in this film. The song was composed by RD Burman and written by Gulzar Sahab. After this Lata ji got her second National Award in 1974 for the film Kora Kagaz. National Award for Lata Mangeshkar’s song Ruthe Ruthe Piya Manaoon Kaisa in Anil Ganguly’s film. The song was composed by Kalyanji – Anandji and written by MG Hashmat. The third National Award of Lata Mangeshkar’s career was given to her for the song Yaara Seeli Seely from the 1990 film Lekin. The song was written by Gulzar sahib and composed by Hridaynath Mangeshkar, brother of Lata ji.

national honor

In 1969, Lata Mangeshkar was awarded the Padma Bhushan. After this, the Government of India honored him with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989. In 1999 he was given the title of Padma Vibhushan and in 2001 he was given the title of Bharat Ratna. On completion of 60 years of independence, Lata ji was given Lifetime Achievement Award by the Government of India in 2008. Along with this, he was also given the membership of Rajya Sabha.

Music Director Lata Mangeshkar

Interestingly, Lata Mangeshkar received the Best Music Director Award as a music director in a Marathi film in 1966. The name of this Marathi film was Anandghan, for whose song Sadhi Manas, Lata ji was given this award. He was also awarded the title of Maharashtra Bhushan in 1997 and Maharashtra Ratna in 2001.

