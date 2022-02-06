Lata Mangeshkar funeral, final journey begins, last rites to be performed at Shivaji Park | Lata Mangeshkar’s last journey begins, thousands of people took to the streets to bid farewell, Prime Minister also reached Mumbai

Army and police personnel giving salute

Army and police personnel saluting Lata ji outside Prabhu Kunj at her house. Army, Navy, Airforce and police personnel shouldered Lata ji’s body.

Crowd gathered for last darshan

There is a crowd of people in Shivaji Park for the last darshan of Lata ji. Thousands of common people took to the streets of Mumbai to pay their last farewell to Lata ji.

funeral with state honors

Armed forces personnel take Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar from her residence to Shivaji Park. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered the last rites of Lata Mangeshkar with state honours.

Public Holiday

To condole the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, Maharashtra Government has declared tomorrow (February 7) a public holiday.

The West Bengal government will observe a half-day holiday tomorrow (February 7) in honor of singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Celebs had arrived for the last glimpse

The body of Lata ji reached her house in Prabhu Kunj at around 1.10 pm. After which many celebs reached for his last glimpse. Many stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sachin Tendulkar, Anupam Kher had reached Lata ji’s house.

Funeral

Many VVIPs will reach Lata ji’s funeral, so tight security arrangements have been made.

Musician Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92. He was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on January 11 after being found infected with Kovid. Along with Corona, she was also battling pneumonia. He was constantly being kept on ventilator support in the ICU. She was under the supervision of doctors for 24 hours, but gradually her condition became critical and on February 6 at around 8 am, the singer took her last breath.