lata mangeshkar had arranged money for 1983 world cup winning Indian team she died at the age of 92.

Short of money with BCCI

Even today BCCI does not have any shortage of money for its players and cricket game. But during that time BCCI did not have enough money to respect its cricket team. After the final of the 1983 match, then BCCI President NKPSalve met Lata Mangeshkar.

Song sung at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi

Salve asked Lata ji to do a musical concert at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi. Lata didi without question did this for her players for cricket. When Lata didi puts her voice in front of the front, there is no need to repeat what the crowd is like.

20 lakh reward

The program was a super hit. Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev also stood with Lata didi in this program. The players also sang the song. After this, all the cricketers who got 20 lakhs from this program were given as a reward. From this earnings, 1 lakh rupees were given to all the members of the Indian team as a reward.

Lata Mangeshkar’s favorite player Sachin Tendulkar

Lata didi’s favorite player in cricket used to be the great cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Lata Mangeshkar used to watch every match of Sachin Tendulkar. Along with this, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have also been included in Lata ji’s favorite players.