Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Has been put off ventilator but under observation | Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Recovered from Corona, Ventilator removed, but singer will remain under observation

Swar Kokila Lata Mangeshkar is in ICU for the last 23 days. The 92-year-old singer was found infected with the corona virus, after which she was admitted to the hospital. He is being treated at Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai since January 8. According to the latest reports, Lata Mangeshkar has been removed from the ventilator, but she is still in the ICU. The doctors treating him have informed the media.

Talking to news agency ANI, Dr Pratit Samdani has told that Lata Mangeshkar has shown signs of slight improvement. The doctor said, “He is off ventilator for two and a half days, but is still under observation. He has been taken off ventilator due to slight improvement in health.”

At the same time, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told ANI, “I spoke to the doctors treating Lata ji. She is recovering. She has defeated corona and pneumonia. Her ventilator has also been removed.” Now she is being given only oxygen. Lata ji has opened her eyes and is also talking to doctors. She has become a little weak due to corona, but now her health is improving.”

There is no doubt that this is news of relief for his fans. In the past few days, yagyas and worship are being done in different cities for the health of Lata Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar was born on 28 September 1929 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. In a career spanning over 70 decades, he has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages. Regarded as one of the great playback singers of Indian cinema, Lata Mangeshkar started her career in 1942 at the age of 13.

Swara Kokila has been honored with many awards and honors including Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award and several National Film Awards. He is also honored with Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.

Monday, January 31, 2022, 13:43 [IST]