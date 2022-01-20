Lata Mangeshkar is in ICU right now, the doctor’s big statement came from the hospital! Lata Mangeshkar is in ICU right now, the doctor’s big statement came from the hospital!

Information oi-Salman Khan

Lata Mangeshkar is at the moment in information and is present process remedy in the hospital. It is price noting that just a few days in the past his COVID 19 report came constructive. After this the legendary singer was admitted to Breach Sweet Hospital in Mumbai. It was reported that Lata was additionally identified with pneumonia together with COVID 19 and has been in the ICU since then. However the information that is popping out presently is fairly stunning.

Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will do a blast after KGF Chapter 2, turn into a pair in a comedy movie!

It is discovered that Lata Mangeshkar’s situation is nonetheless steady and he or she is admitted in ICU. Lata Mangeshkar’s followers are always praying to God for her good well being. Based on India At present the physician of this hospital has mentioned that ..

“Lata ji is nonetheless in the ICU, we try our greatest to make sure that she recovers at the earliest. Pray for her restoration, it was reported that she’s going to stay in the ICU contemplating her rising age. .

Lata Mangeshkar was very lively on social media and infrequently her posts stored coming to the fore on some event or the different. Now when his well being is in no way, then the posts of followers have gotten more and more viral on social media.

Speaking about this net, it is a brand new variant of Corona and is spreading quickly. Equally, most variety of circumstances are popping out in Maharashtra. This virus named Omicron has given a big shock to the folks.

Worship of Lord Shiva began at Corona constructive Lata Mangeshkar’s home, Asha Bhosle informed sister’s situation

There is no enchancment in Lata Mangeshkar’s well being, remedy will proceed in ICU for a number of days, nobody is allowed to fulfill

Corona constructive Lata Mangeshkar on oxygen assist, medical doctors in ICU determined, well being replace!

92 12 months previous Lata Mangeshkar corona constructive, admitted in ICU resulting from previous age, learn particulars

Vishal Bhardwaj’s present on Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday, his 22 12 months previous track shall be launched!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday, wrote a particular put up on social media

Independence Day: ‘Hum Hindustani’ track launched in the voices of 15 veterans together with Amitabh Bachchan and Lata Mangeshkar

When Lata Mangeshkar took Kishore Kumar’s interview, informed an fascinating anecdote of the first assembly

Dilip Kumar passes away: Lata Mangeshkar’s ache – left behind youthful sister, salute to a girl like Saira Bhabhi

‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ composer Ram Laxman passes away, Lata Mangeshkar mourns, pays tribute

Lata Mangeshkar prolonged a serving to hand throughout the Corona interval, donated so many lakhs of rupees!

Lata Mangeshkar shares first efficiency image, first track sung 87 years in the past

Keep up to date with each information of the movie business and get film critiques READ Also Marriage became the reason for Shahrukh and Salman's fight, King Khan himself revealed Enable Notifications You might have already subscribed

english abstract Bollywood Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar is in ICU right now, the doctor’s big statement came from the hospital!

Story first printed: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 11:21 [IST]