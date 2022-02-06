Lata Mangeshkar last recording as recited Gayatri Mantra at Isha Ambani wedding here isone of her last recordings

Lata Mangeshkar, who recorded the last album in 2004, did the last recording of her life for Isha Ambani’s wedding.

Lata Mangeshkar Last Recording: Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away in Mumbai. Lata Mangeshkar spread the magic of her vocals across the world. He was always compared to Goddess Saraswati due to his talent and dedication. He sang thousands of songs in many languages ​​in a career spanning nearly 8 decades.

Lata Mangeshkar was affectionately called by her fans as Lata Didi. He had not given any recording or performance for a long time. However, in the year 2018, he once held the mike and absorbed everyone in devotion. It was time for the wedding of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani.

For the wedding of Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani, Lata Mangeshkar recorded the Gayatri Mantra and a special rendition of Ganesh Stuti which was played during the wedding ceremony. It has been cherished as the last recording of Lata Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar’s last recording: Lata Mangeshkar in her recorded message said, “Isha and Anand, I am very happy that you both are starting a new life together. May God always have mercy on you. My love and blessings are always with you both. Respected Mukesh ji and my dear Neeta ji, I consider both of them as members of my family. I wish this family a happy and prosperous life. Hi.”

Lata Mangeshkar could not attend Isha Anand’s wedding with Anand Piramal due to her ill health. At the time, she said in a statement, “It was the best I could do as I was not fit to attend the wedding. My best wishes are always with Isha (Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s daughter) and her husband Anand. They should make their parents proud.”

Lata Mangeshkar’s last song and album: He recorded his last song ‘Saugandh Mujhe Iss Mitti Ki’, which was composed by Mayuresh Pai as a tribute to the Indian Army and the nation. It was released on March 30, 2019. His last album was Yash Chopra’s Veer-Zaara in 2004.

For information, let us tell you that Lata Mangeshkar was hospitalized since January 11 after testing positive for Kovid-19. He also had pneumonia. He died on 6 February at 8:12 am at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.