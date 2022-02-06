Lata Mangeshkar Last Rites: Amitabh Bachchan to Shraddha Kapoor celebs visit Lata Mangeshkar’s home to pay last respects | All the celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Shraddha Kapoor reached Lata Mangeshkar’s house for their last visit – PICS

Crowd gathered for last darshan

The body of Lata ji reached her house in Prabhu Kunj at around 1.10 pm. Since then, there has been a crowd of people outside his house. At the same time, celebs are also reaching for his last glimpse.

Sachin Tendulkar also arrived

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Sachin Tendulkar reached the Breach Candy Hospital to pay their last respects to Lata ji.

Amitabh Bachchan also reached home

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan along with his daughter Shweta Nanda reached Lataji’s house to pay tribute. Everyone is saddened by this news.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali reached Lata Mangeshkar’s house. Lyricist Javed Akhtar and singer Suresh Wadekar have also reached Lata ji’s house to pay their last respects.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor reached Lata Mangeshkar’s house. Police band has also reached Lata ji’s house to bid her farewell with state honors. A separate ambulance has been brought to take Lata ji’s body from home to Shivaji Park.

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher is standing outside Lata Mangeshkar’s house in mourning. Army and Navy personnel have also reached her house to bid farewell to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.

Bhushan Kumar

Bhushan Kumar and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar arrived for Lata ji’s funeral.

