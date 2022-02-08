Lata Mangeshkar last rites Dharmendra dressed up thrice to attend the funeral | Dharmendra got ready thrice to go to Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral

Swar Kokila Lata Mangeshkar passed away on 6th February, after which the entire Indian cinema is outraged and the nation is in mourning for two days. Two days after the death of Lata Mangeshkar, Dharmendra told that he agreed thrice to go to the funeral but he could not dare to say goodbye to Lata didi.

It is worth noting that Lata Mangeshkar got corona last month. She was at home for a few days after her positive test but then she developed pneumonia after which she was shifted to the ICU. Lata ji’s health did not improve much in the hospital and due to her old age, it was taking a long time for her to recover. He was put on ventilator after his condition deteriorated but he breathed his last after struggling for a long time.

