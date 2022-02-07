Lata Mangeshkar last video call was one of her doctor eight years old daughter

Lata Mangeshkar lived music till the last day of her life but do you know who Lata ji last spoke to on video call.

Lata Mangeshkar Last Call: Veteran singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar has merged with the five elements on Sunday leaving crores of eyes moist. Lata Mangeshkar devoted her whole life to music. Even till her last breath, she was immersed in music and listening to her father’s recording with earphones in the hospital. Lata Mangeshkar was very soft in nature and spoke very lovingly to everyone.

Lata Mangeshkar used to make people of all ages her own in an instant. Even during his treatment in the hospital, he had developed a very close relationship with the doctors. Over the past two years, she became so close to one of them that she used to chat with her eight-year-old daughter over a video call.

For the doctors and nurses in Breach Candy, Lata Mangeshkar’s passing away at the hospital is a personal loss. Dr Pratat Samdani of Breach Candy said, “My little daughter is deeply saddened.” Samdani first met Mangeshkar in 2019 when she was rushed to the hospital after she complained of breathlessness and was briefly put on life support before being discharged.

The doctor told Aag, “He had formed a very special relationship with my eight-year-old daughter. She often video chats with him during consultations. Lata didi wanted to meet my daughter but could not do so due to the pandemic. But they met several times almost over video call. My daughter Lata loved Didi so much that she even sent her handwritten letters.

He said, “We had formed a very beautiful relationship. Due to the COVID restrictions, she avoided coming to the hospital and used to consult me ​​over video calls on a weekly basis for more than an hour or so. During these calls, she would often share her stories and experiences of recording songs in the studio, performing on stage, and working with other singers. She was very polite and often kept up with my family through messages during the pandemic.”

This time too Samdani was hopeful that he would be able to send his 92-year-old patient back home in good health. But due to age and deteriorating health, he failed to do so.

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital with COVID on 9 January, and was kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Although she recovered slightly last week, her condition worsened after that and she was put on ventilator. He breathed his last at 8.12 am on Sunday. According to the old people of Breach Candy, it is being told that Lata Mangeshkar used to visit the hospital for almost three decades.

The people of the hospital say that he has grown old with Lata ji and he used to have a very good relationship with her. When Lata ji’s death was announced, many people in the nurses’ room started crying bitterly.

A nurse who has been involved in Mangeshkar’s care for more than 25 years said, “We treat many celebrities, but we have very limited conversations with them only about their treatment. But Lata didi always used to start the conversation from her side. She never hesitated to give autographs to the employees. ,

While following the hospital rules, the nurse said while talking off record, “Earlier, she used to listen to songs, especially ghazals, when she had to be admitted for health issues. She loved anklets and would often tell us about her anklet collection.”

The nurse added, “But this time, she seemed more fragile and vulnerable. Due to covid, there was a strict restriction on the staff coming to him in the ICU. To get a glimpse of him, the health workers used to look through the mirror on the ICU door.” The doctors involved in Mangeshkar’s treatment remember him as a “down-to-earth” person.