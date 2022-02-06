Lata Mangeshkar rare fact this devotional song is a school prayer in Pakistan | This song sung by Lata Mangeshkar is a prayer for a school in Pakistan.

oh caregiver

The song of Lagaan, O Palanhare can bring tears to anyone’s eyes. Composed by Javed Akhtar, the song was composed by AR Rahman and sung by Udit Narayan along with Lata Mangeshkar. There is devotion in the song, there is hope and there is a call to God.

allah your name

In 1961, the film Hum Doo, whose song Allah Tero Naam, settled in the hearts of the listeners. The song was written by Sahir Ludhianvi and composed by Jaydev.

Satyam Shivam Sundaram

This Shiv devotional song was composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal, written by Pandit Narendra Sharma. This song from Raj Kapoor’s 1978 film Satyam Shivam Sundaram leaves anyone in awe. God is truth, Truth is Shiva, Shiva is beautiful, while singing, the voice of Lata ji resonates in the heart.

from Yashomati Maiya

The song Yashomati Maiya Se Bole Nandlala, Radha Kyon Gori, Main Kyun Lala from Satyam Shivam Sundaram is also a beautiful hymn filmed on a small Padmini Kolhapuri. As beautifully sung by Lata Mangeshkar, the lyrics of this hymn were written by Pandit Narendra Sharma.

One Radha One Meera

The song Ek Radha Ek Meera from the movie Ram Teri Ganga Maili is also a lovely devotional song that beautifully explains the difference between Radha and Meera’s love for Krishna. Lata Mangeshkar has sung it equally wonderfully. Along with composing this song, it was also written by Ravindra Jain.

