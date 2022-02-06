Lata Mangeshkar Remembered For Helping BCCI By Arranging Prize Money To Felicitate 1983 World Champion Kapil Dev Team

Lata Mangeshkar Demise, Indian Team Pays Tribute Before 1st ODI: Lata Mangeshkar said goodbye to the world at the age of 92. He was very fond of cricket. He will also be remembered for helping the BCCI in 1983. The Indian team paid tribute to him ahead of the 1000th ODI in Ahmedabad.

The Indian team also paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar by observing a minute’s silence before the first ODI against West Indies. Earlier, Sunil Gavaskar also paid tribute to him during the pitch report.

Lata Mangeshkar Demise, Indian Team Pays Tribute Before 1st ODI: Lata Mangeshkar said goodbye to the world at the age of 92. He was very fond of cricket. He will also be remembered for helping the BCCI in 1983. The Indian team paid tribute to him ahead of the 1000th ODI in Ahmedabad.

Singer Lata Mangeshkar, popularly known as Swara Kokila, Indian Nightingale, Didi Ek Nahin Many, breathed her last on 6 February 2022 at the age of 92. Lata Didi, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for the last few days, said goodbye to the world on Sunday. Condolence messages are coming for him from all over the world and he is being remembered.

One such golden memory of him is also about cricket. Actually Lata Mangeshkar was always very attached to cricket. Even in 1983 World Cup Kapil Dev The team had returned home after becoming the world champion, even at that time he had raised prize money for the Indian team. Let us tell you that at that time the BCCI did not have enough money to give awards to the players.

The then BCCI President NKP Salve wanted to give awards to the players. In such a situation, he sought help from Lata Mangeshkar. On becoming the world champion, Lata Mangeshkar performed a concert for the team at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi. The concert was a huge hit and earned Rs 20 lakh. Later, with that money, all the players of the Indian team were given prize money of one lakh rupees each.

Didi’s second love was cricket

According to an interview given to BBC by Lata Mangeshkar, she herself went to the stadium to watch the 1983 World Cup. He had told that, ‘There was an atmosphere full of tension but as the match progressed, I was fully confident of India’s victory. I met the entire team before the match. All the players had said that we will win the match.

The Indian team also paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar by observing a minute’s silence before the first ODI against West Indies. Earlier, Sunil Gavaskar also paid tribute to him during the pitch report.

It is worth noting that in those days Didi was spending holidays in London. At the same time, he saw the World Cup final between India and West Indies at the Lord’s Stadium. Indian team He had also invited all the players to have dinner before the final and after becoming the world champion. He had a deep love for cricket.

Lata Mangeshkar was famous all over the world for her music. His voice was so sweet that he donated his throat to the researchers. He has sung more than 5000 thousand songs in the film world. Lata Mangeshkar has sung in more than a thousand Hindi films and 36 regional films. He breathed his last on Sunday morning at 8.12 minutes.