Lata Mangeshkar shifted to ventilator as her health goes down

Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Swarkokila Lata Mangeshkar’s health has deteriorated. He was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after being found corona positive a few days ago. Now according to the latest information, it is being told that the health of Lata Mangeshkar has worsened. He has been shifted to ventilator. Lata Mangeshkar’s age is 92 years and she is hospitalized for the last 27 days. Recently, he has been shifted to ventilator due to deteriorating health.

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on 8 January after she was infected with corona and pneumonia. A team of doctors is constantly monitoring him in the hospital. All the doctors are looking after him 24 hours. Along with this, the process of prayers is also going on.

Doctor’s statement: As reported by ANI, Dr Pratat Samdani’s statement said, “Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar’s health has deteriorated again, her condition is critical. He is on ventilator. She is still in the ICU and will be under the supervision of doctors.

A few days back, he was reported to have recovered from Covid-19 and pneumonia. She was still in the ICU but was taken off the ventilator. The 92-year-old singer was admitted to the hospital on January 11 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Known as the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar has received Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award. He has also been honored with Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award and several National Film Awards.

Mangeshkar is a famous singer. He has sung more than 30,000 songs in different languages. He started his career in 1942 at the age of 13.