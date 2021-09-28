Lata Mangeshkar Songs: Lata Mangeshkar 92nd Birthday Special Top 10 Songs Swara Kokila, Lata Mangeshkar (Lata Mangeshkar Birthday) is celebrating her 92nd birthday today i.e. 28th September, but you know she has sung over 30,000 songs in 20 languages ​​so far. . Come on, listen to some of her evergreen Hindi songs on Lata Didi’s special day …

Lata Mangeshkar has graced the music world with her melodious voice for decades. Sometimes Didi’s voice was full of patriotism, sometimes she would awaken the lost love and sometimes she would bring tears to her eyes. The decency and sweetness in his voice was never seen again. September 28 is our Lata Didi’s 92nd birthday. Come, today on the special day of Hindustan Ki Swar Kokila, listen to her 10 evergreen songs ..

1. This is a strange story

This song is from the movie Dil Apna and Preet Parai. Tragedy Queen actress Meena Kumari alleviates the pain of losing her unrequited love in this song.

2. Look sweet

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TFr6G5zveS8

Everyone gets lost in the melody of this song from the movie Woh Kaun Thi. Everyone loves this song while expressing their heart’s desire.

3. is a love song

Adorned with the magic of Mangeshkar’s voice, this song has been composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal. This evergreen song is from the 1972 Hindi film Shore.

4. Aaja piya tohe pyaar doon

This beautiful song is from the 1967 Rajesh Khanna movie Baharon Ke Sapna. The song was filmed on Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parik.

5. Whoever came to my dream

The song from Shahrukh Khan and Kajol’s 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was a rage for every girl. Even today girls are seen dancing to this song.

6. Wet night

The hit song Bhigi Bhengi Raaton from the movie Ajnabee is at the top of the list of romantic songs of its time. The song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar along with Kishore Kumar.



7. Colorful Ray

The video of the song ‘Rangila Re’ from Devanand’s super hit film Prem Pujari which came out in 1970 still holds a special place in the hearts of the people.

8. Salam-e-Ishq

The lyrics of Amitabh Bachchan’s song Salam-e-Ishq and Rekha’s Mukaddar Ka Shikander movie have been etched in everyone’s mind. Lata Didi’s voice and line style in the song created panic. So

9. Pardesia Khare Piya

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uesKTkjzoho

Lata Mangeshkar sang Pardesiya Yeh Sach Hai Piya, an evergreen duo of Amitabh and Rekha. The song is from the 1979 film Mr. Natwarlal.

10. Satyam Shivam Sundaram

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BdU3qP5EYoY

No one can forget the title song of the 1978 superhit film Satyam Shivam Sundaram produced by Raj Kapoor. Both movies and songs became blockbusters.