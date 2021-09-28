Lata Mangeshkar Songs: Lata Mangeshkar 92nd Birthday Special Top 10 Songs Swara Kokila, Lata Mangeshkar (Lata Mangeshkar Birthday) is celebrating her 92nd birthday today i.e. 28th September, but you know she has sung over 30,000 songs in 20 languages so far. . Come on, listen to some of her evergreen Hindi songs on Lata Didi’s special day …
This song is from the movie Dil Apna and Preet Parai. Tragedy Queen actress Meena Kumari alleviates the pain of losing her unrequited love in this song.
2. Look sweet
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TFr6G5zveS8
Everyone gets lost in the melody of this song from the movie Woh Kaun Thi. Everyone loves this song while expressing their heart’s desire.
3. is a love song
Adorned with the magic of Mangeshkar’s voice, this song has been composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal. This evergreen song is from the 1972 Hindi film Shore.
4. Aaja piya tohe pyaar doon
This beautiful song is from the 1967 Rajesh Khanna movie Baharon Ke Sapna. The song was filmed on Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parik.
5. Whoever came to my dream
The song from Shahrukh Khan and Kajol’s 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was a rage for every girl. Even today girls are seen dancing to this song.
6. Wet night
The hit song Bhigi Bhengi Raaton from the movie Ajnabee is at the top of the list of romantic songs of its time. The song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar along with Kishore Kumar.
7. Colorful Ray
The video of the song ‘Rangila Re’ from Devanand’s super hit film Prem Pujari which came out in 1970 still holds a special place in the hearts of the people.
8. Salam-e-Ishq
The lyrics of Amitabh Bachchan’s song Salam-e-Ishq and Rekha’s Mukaddar Ka Shikander movie have been etched in everyone’s mind. Lata Didi’s voice and line style in the song created panic. So
9. Pardesia Khare Piya
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uesKTkjzoho
Lata Mangeshkar sang Pardesiya Yeh Sach Hai Piya, an evergreen duo of Amitabh and Rekha. The song is from the 1979 film Mr. Natwarlal.
10. Satyam Shivam Sundaram
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BdU3qP5EYoY
No one can forget the title song of the 1978 superhit film Satyam Shivam Sundaram produced by Raj Kapoor. Both movies and songs became blockbusters.
#Lata #Mangeshkar #Songs #Lata #Mangeshkar #92nd #Birthday #Special #Top #Songs #Swara #Kokila #Lata #Mangeshkar #Lata #Mangeshkar #Birthday #celebrating #92nd #birthday #today #28th #September #sung #songs #languages #listen #evergreen #Hindi #songs #Lata #Didis #special #day
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.