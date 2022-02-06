lata mangeshkar was given slow poison vomitting before recording revelas the truth know full story

There came a time in Lata Mangeshkar’s life when an attempt was made to silence her voice forever and kill her.

Lata Mangeshkar Slow Poison: Swara Kokila and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar have passed away at the age of 92. Lata Mangeshkar spent most of her life singing and singing in the singing studio. Many stories related to his career are famous, so many people still do not know. Today we are going to tell you about one such anecdote when Lata Mangeshkar was being given slow poison.

Actually, an attempt was made to shut down the voice of Lata Mangeshkar, who left the mark of her melodious voice all over the world. Yes, a failed conspiracy was hatched to kill Lata Mangeshkar years ago. This was disclosed by the doctors at that time when his health suddenly deteriorated before the recording of a song.

Lata Mangeshkar must have been just 32-33 years old when a plan was made to end her romantic voice forever. This was the time when Lata Mangeshkar had started climbing the career ladder. One day it so happened that there was a severe pain in his stomach. After a while, vomiting started.

Doctor’s Disclosure: Seeing his deteriorating condition, the doctor was called immediately. After which the doctor told that he is being given slow poison. This was disclosed by Lata Mangeshkar herself in one of her interviews. It is said that he was being given this slow poison through food.

Suddenly the cook disappeared: In such a situation, the day Lata’s health deteriorated, her cook suddenly disappeared. Not only this, his cook did not even take his salary and fled. After this incident, Lata’s younger sister Usha Mangeshkar took over the command of the kitchen.

Three months spent in bed: Lata Mangeshkar’s health got very bad due to this slow poison and it took her a long time of about three months to recover. Lata Mangeshkar could not get out of bed for almost three months. Only the family doctor took care of him.

Lata knew the name of the person who gave the poison: The interesting thing was that Lata Mangeshkar also knew the name of the person who tried to kill her by giving her this slow poison. But due to lack of evidence, she neither told the name of this person nor took any action against it, although she had become manifold before increasing her security.