Lata Mangeshkar was rejected due to her thin voice her first song was never released

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away this morning at the age of 92. He breathed his last at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The entire industry is mourning the death of Lata Mangeshkar. From celebs to general public, everyone is praying for his soul to rest in peace. Lata ji lent her voice to more than 30 thousand songs in different languages ​​throughout her career. His voice is etched in everyone’s heart. But do you know, he was rejected because of his thin voice.

Lata Mangeshkar entered the film industry as a playback singer but she was rejected. That’s because then singers like Noor Jahan and Shamshad Begum were dominating. Lata Mangeshkar’s voice was very thin in front of those singers and she could not stand in front of them. At that time she was told that her voice was too thin and would not fit well with a heroine.

Let me tell you, in the year 1938, at the age of 9, Lata Mangeshkar went to the public for the first time in a Nutan theater in Sholapur. At the same time, in the year 1942, Lata ji was only 13 years old and then her father passed away. Due to which she was very broken. After this he took care of himself and also acted in more than eight films from 1942-1948.

Let us tell you about Lata Mangeshkar’s first song, she recorded her first song for the Marathi film ‘Kitty Hasal’ in the year 1942. But this song was never released. This song was dropped in the final cut because his voice was thin. Then his career took a new turn. In the year 1949, he sang the song ‘Aanewala Aayega’ for the film ‘Mahal’, from which he gained a lot of popularity and then he never looked back.

It is worth mentioning that Lata Mangeshkar’s father Dinanath Mangeshkar was also a theater actor and classical singer. Lata ji got her music from her father. She was interested in music since childhood.