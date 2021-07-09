Lata Mangeshkar was upset with Kishore Kumar’s habit of joking, refused to record

New Delhi. In Hindi cinema, everyone talks about melodious voices. So the first name that comes on Zumba is Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. Even after years, everyone’s voice is crazy about both of them. The hit pair of yesteryear was Kishore Da and Lata Didi. It is said that a time had come that Lata Mangeshkar had agreed to sing a song with Kishore Kumar. She didn’t want to record with him. The reason for which was to make fun of Kishore Kumar. Lata didi was very upset with Kishore Kumar’s habit of joking. Know this interesting story.

Lata Mangeshkar refused to sing with Kishore Kumar

Actually, some time ago famous lyricist Sameer Anjaan came to the comedy serial ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Where he narrated a funny anecdote related to Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Da. Hearing this, the audience who came to the show started laughing out loud. Sameer told that at one point of time Lata didi stopped singing with Kishore Kumar. Sameer tells that whenever Kishore Kumar used to come, he used to talk a lot with him and Lata Mangeshkar.

While talking, Kishore Kumar used to tell jokes or jokes. Hearing his jokes, he and Lata Mangeshkar laughed a lot. Because of which his voice used to get tired and Kishore Kumar himself used to sing the song. Seeing this, Lata Mangeshkar was so annoyed that she said, ‘Let it sing, I will not sing with them.’

Then Kishore-Lata started singing songs

Sameer further told that after this anecdote the time came again that it seemed that if both of them do not sing together then there will be a lot of trouble. Then as soon as Lata ji came. Kishore Kumar again started talking to him. Then Lata ji said that first let me sing the song and then tell the story. On hearing this, Kishar da immediately said that what does the story have to do with the song. And that song was ‘Suno Kaho, Hua Kya’. Kishore Kumar said, think you are sitting on a commode in a house, but I am singing this song.

Anecdote told about singers

Sameer told that whatever song he recorded. There was some story attached to it. Along with Kishore Da and Lata Di, there are such tales of many singers. Sameer also asked Kumar Sanu and Alka ji about the song. Sameer told that when Kumar Sanu and Alka also used to sing, Nadeem used to not recite the original tune. He used to listen to the second tune and these people used to catch them later.

