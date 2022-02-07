Lata Mangeshkar went to school only one day, learned Marathi language from servant, know this interesting story

Lata Mangeshkar Education: On the first day of school, Lata had also taken 10 months old Asha with her. When her teacher objected to this, Lata got angry.

Lata Mangeshkar Education: Lata Mangeshkar, the most melodious voice in the world of music, passed away on 6 February 2022. She had been ill for the past one month. There is an atmosphere of mourning in the whole country on his death and prominent personalities of the country have expressed grief on this occasion.

The life of 92-year-old Lata has been quite interesting. She went to school only for a day, after which she learned Marathi with the help of a servant at her home. In fact, on the first day of school, Lata had also taken her 10-month-old younger sister Asha with her. When her teacher objected to this, Lata returned home in anger and never went to school again.

Servant Vithal introduced to Marathi language: Lata Mangeshkar told filmmaker-writer Nasreen Munni Kabir that I was about three or four years old when I asked my servant Vitthal to teach me the Marathi alphabet. After that I studied Marathi at home. Nasreen Munni Kabir later archived this conversation with Lata in a book called Lata Mangeshkar In Her Own Voice.

Although Lata has attended a few nursery classes initially. When the teacher asked her to write the beginning on the blackboard, she copied it perfectly. In this he got 10 marks out of 10. In fact, Lata’s cousin Vasanti was studying in third grade at a Marathi-medium Murlidhar school opposite their home in Sangli, Maharashtra. Whenever Vasanti received music lessons, Lata used to listen carefully to the teacher’s singing.

The teacher asked if you also singOnce that teacher asked Lata’s cousin about her and Lata suddenly jumped up and said that I am the daughter of Master Dinanath. To this the teacher said that he is a great singer, do you also sing? To this Lata replied that she can sing many ragas. After this Lata sang a classical song in front of many people. This is mentioned in the book published by Niyogi. After this, Lata also went to the same school and took her 10-month-old Asha with her. When the teachers told him that the child could not be brought here, Lata got angry and never went to school again.

Knowledge of many languages Lata Mangeshkar learned Hindi from her cousin Indira. Lekhraj Sharma, a man from Bombay also taught him Hindi. After this he also learned Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi and Tamil. Lata knew Sanskrit too. Lata once told Kabir that I used to write the lyrics of the song in Hindi (Devanagiri) earlier. After this the music director used to narrate the song to me and I used to read the words after listening to it.