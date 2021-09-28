Lata Mangeshkar’s Birthday: Lata Mangeshkar’s story of success and struggle is inspiring Learn rare birthday stories

Acting from the age of 5 Lata Mangeshkar inherited music from her childhood. At the age when children play with toys and create new worlds of ideas, Lata Mangeshkar sat down with her father and started learning music. At the age of 5, she started acting in her father’s musicals. Thus, along with singing, Lata Mangeshkar also started acting.

When she first sang in public Lata Mangeshkar’s voice and her ability started to be discussed everywhere. Everyone was saying that this girl would go a long way one day and her father would be proud. That’s what happened. At the age of 9, Lata Mangeshkar sang in front of people for the first time. His story is also interesting. Around 1930, when Lata Mangeshkar’s father was on a tour of his theater in Sholapur, some people asked him to sing a song. Lata hears this. She went to Baba and asked if she could sing with him. Baba agreed and only Lata Mangeshkar gave her best performance. READ Also Sushant Singh Rajput

The death of a father, a broken mountain of grief When her father Baba passed away, Lata Mangeshkar and the whole family were in trouble. Lata Mangeshkar was only 13 at the time. As Lata grew up in the house, she was responsible for the family. Along with her studies, she took on younger sister Asha Bhosle and family responsibilities on her younger shoulders. If she had gone to school, she would have taken her sister Asha Bhosle with her. But one day when her schoolmates asked Lata Mangeshkar not to bring her sister to school, she dropped out.

Lata ‘sacrifice’ for home Lata Mangeshkar left school to improve her financial situation at home and started focusing on her career. At the age of 14, Lata started working in big plays and shows. After the death of her father, Master Vinayak, a close friend of the Mangeshkar family, helped Lata Mangeshkar a lot in her career. He supported Lata when she started her career as a singer and actress.

The match was also handled On the one hand, Lata Mangeshkar’s career was reaching new heights, while on the other hand, he started quarreling with his sister Asha Bhosale. It is said that when sister Asha Bhosle revolted at home to get married, Lata tried to persuade her a lot. Lata was very angry with his behavior. This led to a rift between the two sisters. Later, Asha Bhosale married Ganapatrao Bhosale. Ganapatrao Bhosale died in 1966. Asha Bhosle later married RD Burman. But he also died in 1994. READ Also Shamita Shetty's boyfriend dies in car accident: Bigg Boss OT Shamita Shetty cried after revealing that she lost her first boyfriend in a car accident

Lata said this on the question of marriage At the same time, Lata Mangeshkar remained a virgin all her life. In an interview to our colleague Times of India in 2011, Lata Mangeshkar, while answering the question of marriage, said, “Everything that happens is according to God’s will. What happens is for the good and what doesn’t happen is good. If you had asked me this 4 or 5 decades ago, I probably would have gotten a different answer. But today I have no idea about marriage that yes I should have been too.

It is not easy to become Lata Mangeshkar Lata Mangeshkar sang 30,000 songs in 20 languages ​​and her melodious voice won the hearts of the people. There has never been and never will be a singer like Lata Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar visited the music world with her velvet voice and notes for more than 6 decades. Sometimes he awakened the lost love with his voice and sometimes he brought tears to his eyes. Lata Mangeshkar was born in 1992 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh to a simple family. His father Pandit Dinanath Mangeshkar (Pt. Dinanath Mangeshkar) was a well known classical singer and playwright. Lata Mangeshkar’s birth name was Hema Mangeshkar. But her father influenced the name of a character in a play and changed her name from Hema to Lata Mangeshkar.