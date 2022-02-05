Lata Mangeshkar’s health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical, says Doctor | Lata Mangeshkar’s condition is critical, again shift done on Ventilekar – doctor issued statement

News oi-Neeti Sudha

The doctors of Breach Candy Hospital have given an update regarding the health of Lata Mangeshkar and told that her health has become critical once again. In the statement issued, the doctor said, “Lata Mangeshkar’s health has once again deteriorated, her condition is critical. She is on ventilator. She is still in the ICU and will be under the constant supervision of doctors.”

Lata Mangeshkar is in ICU for the last 23 days. The 92-year-old singer was found infected with the corona virus, after which she was admitted to the hospital. He is being treated at Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai since January 8.

He was taken off the ventilator last week after showing some improvement in health. His corona report also came negative. But now his condition has become critical again. A team of doctors is keeping an eye on him for 24 hours.

The fans of Swara Kokila are very upset with this news. In the past few days, yagyas and worship are being done in different cities for the health of Lata Mangeshkar. Everyone is wishing him a speedy recovery.

Rumors of Lata Mangeshkar’s death had surfaced a few days back. After this, by tweeting from his Twitter handle, the family members said that, please do not pay attention to the false news and these news should be put to an end.

Saturday, February 5, 2022, 14:36 [IST]