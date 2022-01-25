Lata Mangeshkar’s health improves but will remain in ICU for now, had to be taken to hospital after Corona

Now Lata Mangeshkar’s health is already improving. At present, he will not be discharged from the hospital.

There are constant updates about the health of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar. According to the information received from the doctors, now his health is already improving. At present, he will not be discharged from the hospital. For the next one week, he will be kept in the ICU under the supervision of doctors.

Let us tell you that Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for the last several days due to corona infection. Along with corona, he also had pneumonia, due to which his health had deteriorated. A team of 5 doctors is treating him. According to media reports, in view of his health, the doctor has advised him to be admitted to the hospital. The outside environment can further increase their infection.

Even before this, there was news of improvement in his health on Tuesday. It is being told that the singer has started eating solid food. Along with this, she is also reacting physically and is not on ventilator.

On Friday, Lata Mangeshkar’s spokesperson Anusha Srinivasan Iyer issued a press note and informed about her health. She had told that she would be in the ICU for a few more days.

Let us inform that 92-year-old singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital late on January 8. He got this infection from the med coming to his house. After which he was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital located near his house.

Significantly, recently many Bollywood stars have come under the grip of Corona. Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor were also recently found to be Corona positive. Kareena Kapoor also became a victim of corona infection. After which he had self-quarantined himself at home. Meanwhile, she also used to share many pictures on her social media. Along with this, many stars like John Abraham, Nora Fatehi, Riya Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Prem Chopra and many others became Corona positive. However, everyone’s health has now fully recovered.