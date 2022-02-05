Lata Mangeshkar’s health update sister asha bhosle and minister piyush goyal says she is stable.

Regarding the health of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, sister Asha Bhosle has informed that her health is improving. Asha Bhosle reached Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after receiving information about Lata Mangeshkar’s critical health on late Saturday evening. After about two hours in the hospital, Asha Bhosle came out and talked to the media in this regard.

Asha Tai told that Lata didi’s health is stable now. Asha Bhosle has told it for sure that since morning there is a lot of improvement in her condition. Lata Mangeshkar’s condition is stable. According to the news that was coming out earlier, after Lata Mangeshkar’s health deteriorated, she was again put on ventilator.

He is still in the ICU and is constantly being monitored by the doctors. It is to be known that 92-year-old popular singer Lata Mangeshkar has been hospitalized after being infected with the corona virus. After the report of being corona positive on January 8, seeing her age, the doctors had decided to keep Lata Mangeshkar in the hospital.

Lata Mangeshkar is in ICU for the last 23 days. Before Lata Mangeshkar’s condition worsened, her corona report had come negative. Seeing the health of Lata Mangeshkar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal also reached the hospital. Talking to the media, Union Industries and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal informed that we want Lata didi to get well soon.

