Entertainment

Lata Mangeshkar’s health update sister asha bhosle and minister piyush goyal says she is stable.

33 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
Lata Mangeshkar’s health update sister asha bhosle and minister piyush goyal says she is stable.
Written by admin
Lata Mangeshkar’s health update sister asha bhosle and minister piyush goyal says she is stable.

Lata Mangeshkar’s health update sister asha bhosle and minister piyush goyal says she is stable.

breadcrumb

News

oi-Prachi Dixit

,

Regarding the health of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, sister Asha Bhosle has informed that her health is improving. Asha Bhosle reached Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after receiving information about Lata Mangeshkar’s critical health on late Saturday evening. After about two hours in the hospital, Asha Bhosle came out and talked to the media in this regard.

Asha Tai told that Lata didi’s health is stable now. Asha Bhosle has told it for sure that since morning there is a lot of improvement in her condition. Lata Mangeshkar’s condition is stable. According to the news that was coming out earlier, after Lata Mangeshkar’s health deteriorated, she was again put on ventilator.

lata mangeshkar, asha bhosle

He is still in the ICU and is constantly being monitored by the doctors. It is to be known that 92-year-old popular singer Lata Mangeshkar has been hospitalized after being infected with the corona virus. After the report of being corona positive on January 8, seeing her age, the doctors had decided to keep Lata Mangeshkar in the hospital.

Lata Mangeshkar is in ICU for the last 23 days. Before Lata Mangeshkar’s condition worsened, her corona report had come negative. Seeing the health of Lata Mangeshkar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal also reached the hospital. Talking to the media, Union Industries and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal informed that we want Lata didi to get well soon.

Minister Goyal further said that we too could take him home from here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also sent a message for Lata didi. We are all worried for them. Significantly, Lata Mangeshkar is also suffering from pneumonia along with corona virus. Since Saturday morning, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and Madhuri Dixit have also wished Lata Mangeshkar to get well on social media along with fans.

  • lata mangeshkar2 1644051002

    Lata Mangeshkar’s condition is critical, again shifted to ventilator – statement issued by the doctor

  • lata mangeshkar2 1643614815

    Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Recovered from Corona, Ventilator removed, but singer will remain under observation

  • lata12 1642867826

    Big rumor spread about Corona positive Lata Mangeshkar – big update came out

  • whatsappimage2020 09 26at6 36 22pm 1601125658 1642657748

    Lata Mangeshkar is in ICU right now, the doctor’s big statement came from the hospital!

  • lata12 1642397352

    Worship of Lord Shiva started at Corona positive Lata Mangeshkar’s house, Asha Bhosle told sister’s condition

  • lata mangeshkar icu 1 1642331909

    There is no improvement in Lata Mangeshkar’s health, treatment will continue in ICU for several days, no one is allowed to meet

  • latacorona1 1641965871

    Corona positive Lata Mangeshkar on oxygen support, doctors in ICU decided, health update!

  • lata mangeshkar 1200 1641887245

    92-year-old Lata Mangeshkar Corona positive, admitted in ICU due to old age, read details

  • cvr1 1632808200

    Vishal Bhardwaj’s gift on Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday, his 22 year old song will be released!

  • lata mangeshkar 1632805350

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday, wrote a special post on social media

  • image1238 1628923141

    Independence Day: ‘Hum Hindustani’ song released in the voices of 15 veterans including Amitabh Bachchan and Lata Mangeshkar

  • kishore kumar1 1628056921

    When Lata Mangeshkar took Kishore Kumar’s interview, told an interesting anecdote of the first meeting

english summary

Here read Lata Mangeshkar’s health update sister Asha Bhosle and minister Piyush Goyal says she is stable


#Lata #Mangeshkars #health #update #sister #asha #bhosle #minister #piyush #goyal #stable

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment