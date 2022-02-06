‘Lata, you made me cry today’, when Jawaharlal Nehru had tears in his eyes after hearing Lata Mangeshkar’s voice

Bharat Ratna Swar Nightingale Lata Mangeshkar has passed away at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Lata Mangeshkar lent her voice to more than 30 thousand songs in different languages ​​for many decades. Sometimes he brought tears to everyone’s eyes with his voice, and sometimes forced him to dance with the same voice. Lata Mangeshkar also encouraged the soldiers with her voice.

In the songs of Lata Mangeshkar, ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’ still remains in the mind of the people. The song, composed by C Ramachandra, was written by Kavi Pradeep in honor of the Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the 1962 war with China. It was made even more special by his voice in Lata Mangeshkar.

In 2014, Lata Mangeshkar was honored on the 51st anniversary of the song. During an event held in Mumbai, Lata Mangeshkar recalled the day she sang the song in the presence of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on January 27, 1963.

She had told that she had only rehearsed the song once and was a little nervous to perform in such a short time. However, Kavi Pradeep insisted her to sing the song. Lata ji said, “At first I panicked, thinking that I had made some mistake. But when I met Panditji (Nehru) I saw tears in his eyes. After the performance, Nehru said to Lata, “Lata, you made me cry today.”

Bharat Ratna Tala Mangeshkar used to say that she had not imagined that her song ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’ would achieve a coveted status and become immensely popular in the country and abroad as well. Recalling that time, he said, “I have done more than 100 shows abroad and every time I have sung this song. People always request me to sing ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logan’.”

Let us tell you that Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for the last 29 days and was undergoing treatment continuously. His sister Usha Mangeshkar has given information about this news. Earlier on Saturday, he was shifted to ventilator due to deteriorating health.

