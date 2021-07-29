Late fee for late ITR filing: Late payment fee for filing income tax return despite the September 30 deadline

Or it could be that the Income Tax Department has not updated the tax payment software with an extended deadline.

If a taxpayer does not file the income tax return within the stipulated time and does so after the deadline, he will have to pay interest on the tax payable.

The Income Tax Department has extended the deadline for filing Income Tax Return (ITR) for individual taxpayers till September 30, 2021 in the case of Fiscal Year 2020-21 (Assessment Year 2021-22). But taxpayers are still being charged late. Many taxpayers have been complaining for the past few days that the income tax portal is charging delay charges under Section 234F for filing returns. Taxpayers are requesting the Income Tax Department through social media to remove the late-filing fee from the server.

According to the Income Tax Rules, if a taxpayer does not file the income tax return within the stipulated time and does so after the deadline, he will have to pay interest on the tax payable. As per Section 234F of the Income-tax Act, the maximum charge for late refund filed after the deadline is Rs 10,000. If the total income of the person does not exceed Rs. 5 lakhs, the amount of late filing fee will be Rs.

Technical failure may be the cause

It is believed that the late payment fee may be a technical defect on the Income Tax Department’s website from now on. Or it could be that the Income Tax Department has not updated the tax payment software with an extended deadline.