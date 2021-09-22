Late Night (and BTS) Goes to the United Nations General Assembly

“Friends, it is a very busy time in New York City as the United Nations General Assembly is officially underway. Yes, more than 100 foreign leaders are in the city to address the assembly, while some are here for just 90 days to pick up the fiancee. have come. — Jimmy Fallon

“But all the big names have come out. President Biden gave a speech, Brazil’s Bolsonaro gave a speech, and BTS gave the speech and filmed a music video from inside the United Nations Headquarters. completely real. Yes. Older people were probably looking at it, like, ‘What the hell is a BTS?’ And young people were looking at it, like, ‘What is the UN?'” — Trevor Noah

“But it makes sense that I mean, for BTS to show up at the United Nations, out of all the countries out there, they probably have the most powerful army.” — Trevor Noah

“I love it when the United Nations General Assembly is in session. There is no greater joy than to see the President of Romania walk into an M&M store. — Jimmy Fallon

“Seriously, when else are you going to catch the President of Latvia at one of those restaurants outside of Bubba Gump Shrimp? It’s like, [imitating Latvia accent] ‘Our table is ready; lets go.'” — Jimmy Fallon