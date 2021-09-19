Late Night Nicki Minaj Takes Too Many Jabs
a swollen boy
On Tuesday’s late night show, Nicki Minaj’s tweet about her cousin’s friend in Trinidad, who she said had swollen testicles after receiving the COVID vaccine, was a hot topic.
On Wednesday, the rapper responded to hosts who poked fun at him, including Jimmy Kimmel, who asked to connect with the victim, saying he had questions.
“And I think Nicki saw it, because she got to Twitter,” Kimmel said. “She wrote: ‘He’s willing to talk for the right price. I’m his manager. Call me, Jimmy.’ Which was exciting. Nicky doesn’t have a number, and I’d like to know what kind of money we’re talking about, so I wrote back, ‘Does that charge by the pound?'”
Tuesday’s “Late Show” parodied Minaj’s hit “Super Bass,” which Minaj found amusing, writing that she wasn’t upset because she “rally” liked Stephen Colbert.
“Nicky, for the record, I like you too,” Colbert said Wednesday. “That’s why I want you to get vaccinated so you can be on the show again, because without a shot, the network won’t let you ‘rally’.”
“The race was called for Newsom less than an hour after the election closed. Less than an hour. Amazing how fast the election could end if Rudy Giuliani was not involved, right?”— Jimmy Fallon
“The election was called so early, Newsom was able to get her beauty sleep, which, from her eyes, is like 17 hours a day.” — James Corden
“In fact, there were three options on the ballot that were ‘yes,’ ‘no,’ and ‘this is a bigger waste of time than driving at LAX'” — Seth Meyers
“A vast majority of Californians voted not to be recalled. So many people marked as no, it was like RSVPs to a destination wedding.” — Jimmy Fallon
worth seeing bits
On “Full Frontal,” Samantha Bee skewered conservatives for perpetuating vaccine misinformation and mixed messages.
what we’re excited about on thursday night
Seth Meyers will host the cast of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” for the last time on Thursday’s “Late Night.”
