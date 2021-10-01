Late Night Recaps This Year’s Congressional Baseball Game

“Okay, let’s move on to some news about Britney Spears: First a girl, then currently a woman.” — Trevor Noah

“Jamie Spears, her father, is vacating his daughter’s guardianship to focus on his true passion, trying to jump an ATV on his aboveground pool.” — jimmy kimmley

“It’s been 13 years since a court placed her under a custodian, which means she can’t spend her money, she can’t make her career or medical decisions and she’s even her own fighter in ‘Super’. Smash Bros. She just has to be Sister Kong every time!” — Trevor Noah

“And props to his fans for doing so. Because you know who was really ahead of the curve? That ‘leave Britney alone’ person. Yeah, at the time, we were like, ‘Wow, that little bit. is up!’ And now we’re like, ‘Yo, let’s put it on’ [expletive] on the Supreme Court. — Trevor Noah

“I mean, Britney Spears is worth $60 million, yeah — but she doesn’t need a mentor. You know who does? People with $60 billion. Those guys are out of control. I mean, Britney The one thing someone has done is as useless and just as going into space in a giant penis. — Trevor Noah